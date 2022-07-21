The Pioneer Memorial Museum Will Have an Open House For Pioneer Day

They teach about Utah history

Pioneer Memorial Museum (Image is author's)

Located across the street from the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, the Pioneer Memorial Museum teaches about early pioneer history in Utah. Also known as the Daughters of Utah Pioneers or DUP Museum, the Pioneer Memorial Museum is located at 300 North Main Street just to the west of the Capitol building.

The museum hours are normally 9 am to 4:30 pm. They are closed on Sundays. Admission is free of charge. They house the world's largest collection of artifacts on Utah pioneers and various parts of Utah history.

The open house at Pioneer Memorial Museum will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 11 am to 3 pm. The public is invited to come for displays, children's activities, pioneer craft demonstrations, and pictures. The Museum will be closed on Monday, July 25, in observation of Pioneer Day.

They have a history department which is open Monday through Fridays from 9 am to 4:00 pm. They will help do research for those who have pioneer ancestry.

Some people enjoy taking TRAX downtown to visit the museum. Bus 500 will take people up the hill to the museum. It stops at the northeast corner of Main Street and North Temple. It is a free ride.

Visiting the Pioneer Memorial Museum is an opportunity to walk back into history. The pioneers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints migrated 2,000 miles west across the plains from Nauvoo, Illinois, to seek religious freedom. They built a great city in the Salt Lake Valley as well as in other areas of Utah.

The beautiful museum teaches about Utah history.

[Reference website: www.dupinternational.org]