Caffe Molise Serves Italian Food in Downtown Salt Lake City

Fine dining at a convenient location

Caffe Molise (Image is author's)

Italian food is very popular in Utah and throughout the United States. There are many restaurants serving Italian food in the Salt Lake City area. One of those is Caffe Molise located in The Eagles Building at 404 South West Temple.

Caffe Molise is a fine dining restaurant with elegant decor. They are open for lunch from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm and for dinner from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Also popular for wedding ceremonies such as wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners, Caffe Molise has an expansive patio which makes memorable occasions in the summer months. The dining rooms can accommodate events and private parties for a small gathering of ten people to a large group of over 200.

The Eagle Building with Caffe Molise (Image is author's)

Considered as a perfect downtown setting, Caffe Molise also hosts convention and corporate meetings as well as holiday parties. It is popular for dinner among family or friends.

Their website says this about the restaurant:

Caffé Molise is a full service restaurant featuring fresh Italian cuisine with a focus on regional specialties and local ingredients. Enjoy dinner in our inviting dining room or choose a table on our delightful garden patio. Friday evenings feature live jazz with the John Flander’s Trio.

Caffé Molise is the perfect pre-theatre, opera, symphony, concert, or sporting event dining location.

The glass doors welcome visitors (Image is author's)

The Italian dishes served at Cafe Molise are excellent. They have nearly a dozen various different pasta dishes. Some are unusual, but all are proclaimed delicious by patrons. With generous portions, the prices are considered to be reasonable.

Caffe Molise is a good place for a pleasant night out for a tasty Italian dinner.

[Website: www.caffemolise.com]