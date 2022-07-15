"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center Theatre

The musical is being performed in Sandy, Utah

Hale Center Theatre (Image is author's)

The popular musical, "Singin' In The Rain," will be playing at the Hale Center Theatre in Sandy, Utah, through August 13, 2022. It has been running there since June 15 to many SOLD OUT crowds.

Beginnings of the Hale Center Theatre:

Nathan and Ruth Hale were asked in 1934 to put on a play for their church. When the $25 royalty fee was deemed too high, they were told to "Write one," which they did. That was the beginning of a lifetime of entertaining millions. They opened their own theatre in Glendale, California. It was a theatre-in-the-round which seated 99. They regularly played to sold out audiences.

Their oldest daughter and her husband, Sandra and Allan Dietlein, became their business partners. They built two additional theatres. [Information from the website]

The Hales retired in their 70s and moved to Utah. Retirement did not agree with them so they started a new theatre in Utah. Their daughter, Sally Hale Rice, and their oldest grandson, Mark Dietlein and his wife Sally, joined in a partnership in The Hale Center Theatre. They built a beautiful new facility in West Valley City in 1998.

After the passing of Nathan and Ruth Hale and Sally Hale Rice, Mark and Sally Dietlein moved forward with their Board of Trustees. They formed a new partnership with Sandy City, and a new theatre was built. The Hale Centre Theatre at the Mountain American Performing Arts Center opened in November 2017. There are two stages which make the facility a very popular venue for live performances.

They are currently featuring the performance of the popular musical, "Singin' In The Rain."



Singin' In The Rain (Image from the website)

The Broadway musical was made into a movie starring Gene Kelly, Debbie, Reynolds, and Donald O'Connor.

The show runs approximate two hours and ten minutes. There is free parking offered adjacent to the theatre. Although remaining tickets may be few in number, this is an opportunity for the community to see a wonderful Broadway musical in a beautiful venue.



[Reference website: https://hct.org]

