Rainbows Are Part of The Beauty Provided By Nature

S. F. Mori

The outdoors are for enjoyment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocguT_0gfqnSi700
A rainbow in the sky(Image is author's)

Life is for living. Much of life had been placed on hold since the COVID pandemic began. There were restrictions to daily living. Schools, churches, plus many stores and businesses were closed for months. People lost their jobs or started to work from home. It was advised to stay away from crowds and to wear masks.

Many of those restrictions have now gone or have been eased. Life has resumed to some sort of normalcy as it had been before the pandemic.

During those dark days, it had always been advised to get outdoors and enjoy nature but to avoid being in large groups of people. Nature has given us much to enjoy, including rainbows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pB97o_0gfqnSi700
A rainbow(Image is author's)
A rainbow is a meteorological phenomenon that is caused by reflection, refraction and dispersion of light in water droplets resulting in a spectrum of light appearing in the sky. It takes the form of a multicoloured circular arc. Rainbows caused by sunlight always appear in the section of sky directly opposite the Sun. [Wikipedia]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydtYS_0gfqnSi700
Rainbow over Salt Lake Valley(Image is author's)

Rainbows can be full circles, partial circles, or double rainbows. They are a pretty part of nature as they appear in the sky after some rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SV9J_0gfqnSi700
A beautiful rainbow(Image is author's)

Rainbows have appeared over the Salt Lake Valley several times in the recent past. They make the sky look spectacular.

The world is a beautiful place. In spite of the hardships and problems which occur and are ever present, nature still gives us beauty to enjoy. We can look around us to see the beauty of the earth each and every day.

[Reference: Wikipedia]

