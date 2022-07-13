A Visit To American Fork Canyon is Beautiful

There is spectacular scenery in that area

American Fork Canyon (Image in the public domain)

The COVID pandemic which has been raging around the world has made travel difficult. Although airports are becoming busy as people are getting back to traveling, many people are choosing to stay close to home.

For people in the Salt Lake Valley and Utah County, there are many close options to experience beautiful scenery and the joy of being in nature. With the price of gasoline being high, American Fork Canyon is a good option for families to enjoy the outdoors.

American Fork Canyon is named after the American Fork River. It is close to the town of American Fork, Utah, in Utah County. The canyon is famous for the Timpanogas Cave National Monument, which is a popular tourist attraction.

The area has hiking, biking, and equestrian trails available. There are several campgrounds where people are able to stay overnight or for several days. There are fishing spots as well as areas where winter sports are enjoyed such as: snowmobiling, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and back country skiing.

Hiking in American Fork Canyon (Image is author's)

There are fees charged for cars entering American Fork Canyon as part of the Recreation Fee Demonstration Project. The fees collected are used to improve visitor services, maintain recreation facilities, enhance wildlife habitat, and to protect natural resources.

For those just going to Timpanogas Cave National Monument, the fees are not required.

Silver Lake up American Fork Canyon (Image is author's)

American Fork Canyon is a beautiful area within Utah Valley and Utah County. It is worth the visit for anyone who enjoys the outdoors and nature.

[Reference website: https://www.utahvalley.com/listing/american-fork-canyon/693/]

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.