Itto Sushi Offers Japanese Food in Salt Lake City

It is located downtown and in other areas

Itto Sushi Restaurant (Image is author's)

A family of Japanese restaurants is named Itto Sushi. They have a location in downtown Salt Lake City at 12 West Broadway. They started with a restaurant in Midvale and also now have restaurants in Orem and South Jordan.

They have a wide variety of different sushi dishes as well as an extensive menu of other Japanese food items.

The popular restaurant serving Japanese cuisine is open for lunch on Mondays through Fridays from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm. They open for dinner at 5:00 pm and close at 10:00 pm except for Fridays when they are open until 11:00 pm. Their Saturday hours are 12:00 pm until 11:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.

Their website states this about their restaurants:

Itto and his wife, Elyse, dreamed of opening a sushi restaurant and saved for many years to fulfill that dream. In 2014, the couple opened the doors to Itto Sushi in Midvale. Using carefully sourced ingredients and passionately presenting the art-splashed dishes, Itto’s talent as a chef quickly established the eatery’s reputation as more than just a neighborhood sushi spot.

The restaurant was popular, and customers were driving there from other areas. They opened another location in Orem in 2017 and opened the Salt Lake City restaurant in 2018.

Quality is very important to Itto Sushi. They have fresh fish and seafood flown in from Hawaii, Alaska, Japan, and Ireland. The wild catches are sustainably sourced. They use Premium-grade rice which they carefully season for their sushi, and they use local vegetables as much as possible.

The restaurant has received awards which include the 2022 winner of Best of State as well as the 2022 winner of Best of Salt Lake City.

People who enjoy sushi and other Japanese dishes should find Itto Sushi a good place to dine out for delicious food.

[Website: https://ittoutah.com/]