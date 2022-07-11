Thousands Attended the Utah Asian Festival at the Fairgrounds

The crowd enjoyed a day of Asian culture

Utah Asian Festival Sign (Image is author's)

The annual Utah Asian Festival was held on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The venue for this year had been changed to the Utah State Fairpark in the Grand Building. It was an event which highlighted various Asian countries represented within the population of the State of Utah. It was open to the public with entertainment throughout the day. Various countries, organizations, and businesses had booths.

There appear to have been over 10,000 people in attendance for the one-day event to enjoy the entertainment, culture, food, and fun of the festival.

Entertainment and Performance Schedule (Image is author's)

When the late Scott Matheson was Governor of Utah, the Asian Association of Utah (AAU) was formed in 1977. Governor Matheson was able to relocate some Southeast Asian refugees to Utah from Camp Pendelton in California. AAU was formed as a community coalition and nonprofit agency with the initial incorporators being Jimi Mitsunaga, Joe Azarcon, Chung Myun Lee, and Lang Wong. AAU began to serve the Southeast Asian refugees and expanded to provide services to all refugees and immigrants from Asian countries. [From the website]

The first Utah Asian Festival was held in 1978 at the Salt Palace. The Utah Asian Festival this year was the 45th such festival. It is an opportunity for the various Asian groups to celebrate their heritage and culture while teaching the community about the same.

Toshiko's had a booth at the festival (Image is author's)

The festival this year featured many various booths on the main floor of the building where information was available and where Asian ethnic items could be purchased. The second floor held additional booths as well as a stage where entertainment was provided throughout the day by various Asian related groups. Food trucks with Asian foods were outside of the venue where people could purchase various types of food.

Food trucks preparing for the festival (Image is author's)

One of the main goals of the festival is to connect all Utahns, whether lifelong residents with pioneer heritage or generations within the state, new Americans, immigrants, and refugees to learn about and appreciate each other. This year's festival appeared to accomplish that goal.

There was a good crowd throughout the day. There were long food lines, but people seemed to enjoy the time spent at the 45th Utah Asian Festival.

Those who missed the Utah Asian Festival this year are encouraged to attend next year for the 46th annual event.