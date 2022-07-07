City Creek Mall Has A Beautiful Open Area With Water Running Through It

In downtown Salt Lake City, Utah

Water at City Creek Mall (Image is author's)

You may have heard of the old movie, "A River Runs Through It." The City Creek Mall in downtown Salt Lake City has a creek running through it. The area is a beautiful part of the Mall which opens up to the sky above as the water runs through the area. It is surrounded by various stores, restaurants, and businesses.

The City Creek Center is a place to find great shopping where international brands are available. There are good bargains in shopping as well as wonderful restaurants. Taking a break from shopping and enjoying the outdoors is possible right in the Mall. They do have a retractable roof in case of rain or bad weather.

There is a skybridge which is a walkway connecting the sides of the second floor of the Mall..

Located at 50 South Main Street in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, the center is named for the City Creek which comes down the canyon in the area and actually runs through the Center.

Fish at City Creek Mall (Image is author's)

There are fish swimming in the water. They are enjoyable to watch for children and adults. The area is picturesque and peaceful. There is outdoor seating at various restaurants along with benches provided and rocks lining the water.

Water fall at City Creek Mall (Image is author's)

The area has been made beautiful with a water fall along the creek as well as plants and greenery. The large rocks add interest and beauty.

Inside the City Creek Mall Area (Image is author's)

Shoppers who merely go in the parking garage and shop at a major store might not realize that this beautiful area is available within the City Creek Center where it is possible to relax and enjoy a bit of nature right in the city.

There are many retail outlets at the City Creek Center including two major chain stores, Macy's and Nordstrom. Many restaurants are available which offer fine dining, casual dining, and desserts.

Macy's Sign (Image is author's)

The stores along with various restaurants and businesses are convenient to downtown Salt Lake City. There is ample parking provided in the parking garage. The first two hours of parking are free.

The City Creek Center is a pleasant place to spend time to relax and enjoy nature along with shopping or dining out.

[Website: shopcitycreekcenter.com]