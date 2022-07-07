OPAH Seafood Grill Restaurant is in Orange County, California

It is an upscale restaurant in Aliso Viejo

OPAH Restaurant (Image is author's)

OPAH Seafood Grill is a fine dining restaurant located at 26851 Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo, CA. They are open from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

With the beautiful weather of Orange County, California, they have outdoor seating as well as indoor dining.

The Opah is a fish which is also called the Moonfish. It was thought by fishermen who caught it as bringing good luck.

The Opah website states:

At OPAH Seafood Grill, you will find the winning combination of sophisticated, expertly prepared cuisine at a remarkable value and knowledgeable, warm service that's never pretentious. OPAH Seafood Grill's creativity, sensible pricing, and popularity keep it at the forefront of Orange County's dining scene.

The Chef Owner of OPAH is Marc Cohen. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland. He was a teenager when he discovered a passion for cooking. He attended culinary school at Johnson & Wales University and won several gold medals while competing on a U.S. Culinary Olympic team in Frankfurt, Germany.

He worked in several kitchens on the East Coast before moving to the West Coast in 1995. He opened his own restaurant 230 Forest Avenue in Laguna Beach, California. He made his home in Mission Viejo, California, and opened Opah Seafood Grill in Aliso Viejo. He is also involved with the iconic Watermarc Restaurant in Laguna Beach.

With twenty-five years of culinary expertise, Cohen is the Executive Chef and Operating Partner.



ENTREES AVAILABLE AT OPAH ARE:

FISH N’ CHIPS

SUGARCANE TENDERLOIN

CHICKEN MILANESE

DAY BOAT SCALLOPS

TOASTED GARLIC SALMON

TOGARASHI AHI (RARE)

MAPLE BRINED PORK CHOP

MARYLAND BLUE CRAB CAKES

FILET MIGNON

CIOPPINO

They also have many varieties of starters, pasta, salads, sides, and desserts as well as a Kids' Menu. Their food is served attractively.

OPAH Restaurant Food (Image is author's)

Opah Seafood Grill is located in a beautiful area of Orange County where they serve delicious food in a wonderful atmosphere.

[Website: www.opahrestaurant.com]