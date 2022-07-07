OPAH Seafood Grill Restaurant is in Orange County, California

S. F. Mori

It is an upscale restaurant in Aliso Viejo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQxIq_0gY2et7V00
OPAH Restaurant(Image is author's)

OPAH Seafood Grill is a fine dining restaurant located at 26851 Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo, CA. They are open from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

With the beautiful weather of Orange County, California, they have outdoor seating as well as indoor dining.

The Opah is a fish which is also called the Moonfish. It was thought by fishermen who caught it as bringing good luck.

The Opah website states:

At OPAH Seafood Grill, you will find the winning combination of sophisticated, expertly prepared cuisine at a remarkable value and knowledgeable, warm service that's never pretentious. OPAH Seafood Grill's creativity, sensible pricing, and popularity keep it at the forefront of Orange County's dining scene.

The Chef Owner of OPAH is Marc Cohen. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland. He was a teenager when he discovered a passion for cooking. He attended culinary school at Johnson & Wales University and won several gold medals while competing on a U.S. Culinary Olympic team in Frankfurt, Germany.

He worked in several kitchens on the East Coast before moving to the West Coast in 1995. He opened his own restaurant 230 Forest Avenue in Laguna Beach, California. He made his home in Mission Viejo, California, and opened Opah Seafood Grill in Aliso Viejo. He is also involved with the iconic Watermarc Restaurant in Laguna Beach.

With twenty-five years of culinary expertise, Cohen is the Executive Chef and Operating Partner.

ENTREES AVAILABLE AT OPAH ARE:

  • FISH N’ CHIPS
  • SUGARCANE TENDERLOIN
  • CHICKEN MILANESE
  • DAY BOAT SCALLOPS
  • TOASTED GARLIC SALMON
  • TOGARASHI AHI (RARE)
  • MAPLE BRINED PORK CHOP
  • MARYLAND BLUE CRAB CAKES
  • FILET MIGNON
  • CIOPPINO

They also have many varieties of starters, pasta, salads, sides, and desserts as well as a Kids' Menu. Their food is served attractively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iY37t_0gY2et7V00
OPAH Restaurant Food(Image is author's)

Opah Seafood Grill is located in a beautiful area of Orange County where they serve delicious food in a wonderful atmosphere.

[Website: www.opahrestaurant.com]

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# dining out# Orange County# restaurants# eating

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
1765 followers

More from S. F. Mori

Bankok Thai Restaurant Is Located in Park City, Utah

Park Hotel and Bankok Thai Restaurant(Image is author's) Bangkok Thai was the first Thai restaurant that opened in Park City, Utah. That was in 1994. It is located in the Park Hotel on historic Main Street in the resort town. It is considered as a fine dining Thai restaurant which has been serving locals and visitors for many years. They offer authentic Thai cuisine in Park City.

Read full story

City Creek Mall Has A Beautiful Open Area With Water Running Through It

Water at City Creek Mall(Image is author's) You may have heard of the old movie, "A River Runs Through It." The City Creek Mall in downtown Salt Lake City has a creek running through it. The area is a beautiful part of the Mall which opens up to the sky above as the water runs through the area. It is surrounded by various stores, restaurants, and businesses.

Read full story

Kaze Sushi Bar and Grill is Located In Downtown Salt Lake City

Kaze Japanese Restaurant(Image is author's) Kaze Sushi Bar and Grill is a popular Japanese restaurant located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City. They are at 65 East Broadway.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The Salt Lake Buddhist Temple Will Hold The Obon Festival

In Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Salt Lake Buddhist Temple(Image is author's) After having to hold virtual events because of the COVID pandemic, the Salt Lake Buddhist Temple will hold their annual Obon Festival this year on Saturday, July 9. They will be selling food from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. The Obon street dancing program will begin at 7:00 PM.

Read full story

Doki Doki Is A Japanese Dessert Cafe in Salt Lake City

Doki Doki Cafe(Image is author's) Japanese food such as sushi and sashimi have become popular menu items in the United States over the more recent years. Japanese restaurants are now plentiful in the Salt Lake Valley and throughout Utah.

Read full story

West Valley Theater Is Now Playing "In The Heights"

West Valley Theater(Image is author's) The West Valley Performing Arts Center is a beautiful facility which brings live theater to the residents of West Valley City and all surrounding communities. They offer a wide variety of performances throughout the year.

Read full story

Popeyes Restaurants Specialize in Chicken and Cajun Flavors

Popeyes(Image is author's) People who have traveled around various parts of the United States have likely seen Popeyes Restaurants. There are over 3,000 locations, and now they have six restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley. They are mostly in the south end of Salt Lake County. There are also Davis County locations and other locations throughout Utah.

Read full story

The Utah Asian Festival Will Be Held In Salt Lake City

Past Utah Asian Festival Performers(Image is author's) The Utah Asian Festival Committee 2022 and groups which will be putting on the 2022 Utah Asian Festival invite the public to attend the 45th Annual Utah Asian Festival on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The venue has been moved this year to the Utah State Fairpark at 150 North 1000 West. It will be in the Grand Building. The hours are 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Read full story

Little America Hotel Has A Popular Restaurant

Little America Hotel(Image is author's) Rated among the top hotels in Salt Lake City is Little America. It is a popular place for visitors to the city to stay as well as a place for conventions and meetings.

Read full story
6 comments

Kobe Japanese Restaurant Has Two Salt Lake Area Locations

Kobe Sushi Restaurant(Image is author's) It used to be years ago that there were only a handful of Japanese restaurants in Salt Lake City and the Salt Lake Valley. With the popularity of Japanese food increasing over the years, there are now many choices of Japanese restaurants throughout Utah.

Read full story
2 comments

Western Nut Company Is In Downtown Salt Lake City

Western Nut Company(Image is author's) The Western Nut Company is a popular place where people are able to buy special gifts of nuts and candies or to buy treats for their own families. There is a Western Nut Company factory store which is open to the public. It is located in downtown Salt Lake City at 434 South 300 West.

Read full story
Utah State

Deer Roam Freely at Many Golf Courses in Utah

Golfing With Deer Around(Image is author's) With the warm weather of Summer upon us, people are out on the golf courses regularly. Golf is a very popular sport and pastime for men and women of all ages as well as young children. It is a healthy way to get some exercise while enjoying fresh air and sunshine.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Panera Bread Is A Popular Cafe and Bakery

Panera Bread(Image is author's) For people who have lived in various areas of the United States, they may have enjoyed food at a Panera Bread, which is a fast-casual restaurant. It was founded in 1987 and operates in more than 2,000 locations. They started in St. Louis, Missouri.

Read full story
2 comments
Holladay, UT

Halibut 'N Chips Is A Restaurant For People Who Like Seafood

Halibut and Chips(Image is author's) Summerhays' Halibut 'N Chips is located in a strip mall in Holladay. It is a popular restaurant for people who enjoy fish and various types of seafood. They are located at 4870 South Highland Drive.

Read full story
15 comments

Another Demonstration in Utah After the Supreme Court Decision

Protest at the Utah State Capitol(Image is author's) Crowds of people with their signs had gathered on Friday evening, June 24, 2022, after the Supreme Court decision about abortion that morning. There may have been another protest the next day, and on Sunday evening there was once again a large group assembled at the Utah State Capitol.

Read full story
19 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Held A Protest Against The Supreme Court Decision

The beginning of the protest(Image is author's) The Utah State Capitol at the top of State Street in Salt Lake City was the scene of a protest of hundreds or perhaps thousands of people. It was held in response to the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade and to stop abortions.

Read full story
17 comments

Utah Arts Festival Will Be This Weekend In Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Library(Image is author's) Many residents of the Salt Lake Valley look forward to the Utah Arts Festival each year. The 46th Annual Utah Arts Festival is going on in Salt Lake City from June 23-26, 2022. The site is at Library Square and Washington Square, surrounding the Salt Lake City Library and the Salt Lake City and County Building in downtown Salt Lake City.

Read full story
2 comments

Passing Through A Small Corner of Arizona

Driving by car from Southern California or Las Vegas to Utah. The road to Utah(Image is author's) Everyone knows that traveling from the Los Angeles or San Diego areas of California to Utah by car will require going through Nevada. Las Vegas is on the way. Some people may think it is barren country, but there is a lot to see as people drive along that stretch of highway.

Read full story
2 comments

Asian Americans Will Hold A Unity March in Washington, D.C.

United States Capitol(Image is author's) The first Unity March held by Asian American and Pacific Islander groups in the United States will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The location will be at the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol. There are more than forty nonprofit organizations and a coalition of allies coming together for the event.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy