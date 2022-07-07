Kaze Sushi Bar and Grill is Located In Downtown Salt Lake City

A Japanese restaurant

Kaze Japanese Restaurant (Image is author's)

Kaze Sushi Bar and Grill is a popular Japanese restaurant located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City. They are at 65 East Broadway.

They are open for dinner from Monday through Friday with hours from 4 PM to 9:30 PM. They are open on Saturdays from 12 PM to 10 PM and on Sundays from 2 PM to 9 PM.

Japanese Food has become very popular with Americans throughout the United States. While there were only a handful of Japanese restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley in the past, there are now many choices of Japanese restaurants in the Salt Lake City area.

Kaze Sushi serves many different types of Japanese food including several popular sushi varieties. They have a large number of sushi rolls as well as nigiri and sashimi.

Variety of Sushi (Image is author's)

Although they do serve the traditional sushi which contains raw fish, their website states:

"Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, pork, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of foodborne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked.”

Their starter items on the menu include: Age-Dashi Tofu, Baked Mussels, Creamy Rock Shrimp Tempura, Edamame, Grilled Scallops, Hokkaido Hotategai, Gyoza, Hamachi, Braised Pork Belly, along with some other items.

Their main dish entrees are a Teriyaki Plate with a choice of Chicken, Salmon, or Beef; Baked Salmon with Assorted Mushrooms; Tonkatsu; Kaze Style Yaki Udon; Unagi Donburi; and Sake Ikura Chirashi.

They have Ramen noodles and a wide variety of salads also available. Their desserts include several different types of ice cream and cheesecake.

Mussels (Image is author's)

Kaze Sushi has a kids' menu, online orders, take out, and gift cards available. It is a good place to go for Japanese food in Salt Lake City.

[Website: https://kazesushiut.com/]