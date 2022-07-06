The Salt Lake Buddhist Temple Will Hold The Obon Festival

In Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, July 9, 2022

Salt Lake Buddhist Temple (Image is author's)

After having to hold virtual events because of the COVID pandemic, the Salt Lake Buddhist Temple will hold their annual Obon Festival this year on Saturday, July 9. They will be selling food from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. The Obon street dancing program will begin at 7:00 PM.

The location of the Obon Festival is at the Salt Lake Buddhist Temple and the street in front of the Temple, which is located at 211 West 100 South. It is on the corner, and the street will be closed off for the event where dancers will be performing along the street in the evening.

There was once a Japan Town in that area. It was displaced when the Salt Palace Convention Center was built in the 1960s. The Salt Lake Buddhist Temple and the Japanese Church of Christ were allowed to stay at their locations on opposite ends of that block on First South. A Japanese garden has been erected in the area to remember the Japan Town of years ago.

Salt Lake Japan Town Memorial Area (Image is author's)

The Salt Lake Buddhist Temple has been holding practices where anyone interested was able to attend and learn the dances from experienced and qualified instructors. Dancers will wear their Japanese kimonos or other appropriate clothing for the street dancing. There are some dances where the spectators are invited to join the dancers.

They will start the program at 7:00 PM with a performance from the taiko drumming group. The dancing will follow.

This is a good opportunity to learn more about the Japanese culture and the Salt Lake Buddhist Temple. There will be good food to enjoy along with the program of dancing and music. The public is invited and encouraged to attend this important event which is called a "Gathering of Joy."

The Obon Festival was held virtually in 2021 because of COVID. A video was produced with teachers and others dancing along with performances by the taiko group. There was footage included of past Obon Festivals where the people were able to dance in the street. That video may be viewed at their website listed below.

[Website: https://www.slbuddhist.org]