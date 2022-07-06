Salt Lake City, UT

Doki Doki Is A Japanese Dessert Cafe in Salt Lake City

S. F. Mori

They sell decadent desserts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jiGB_0gWsiMqF00
Doki Doki Cafe(Image is author's)

Japanese food such as sushi and sashimi have become popular menu items in the United States over the more recent years. Japanese restaurants are now plentiful in the Salt Lake Valley and throughout Utah.

Not quite as well known are Japanese desserts. Doki Doki is a new Japanese dessert cafe located in downtown Salt Lake City. It is at 249 East 400 South. Although parking in the area is limited, the restaurant has become popular for people interested in decadent desserts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXqsB_0gWsiMqF00
Fancy desserts at Doki Doki(Image is author's)

Their hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM. They are open on Friday and Saturday from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM. They are closed on Sundays.

Their website says they are "Salt Lake Cities' Best Japanese Dessert Cafe." They have "A Taste of Japan."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9vWa_0gWsiMqF00
Doki Doki Dessert(Image is author's)

Besides the various attractive and delicious small dessert items available as a "single serve" dessert, they make Crepe Cakes and Wedding Cakes.

They also have available: Japanese Crepes, Rolled Ice Cream, Tiramisu Cream Teas, Creme Foam Cap Tea, and Vietnamese Coffee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eIFDX_0gWsiMqF00
Desserts at Doki Doki(Image is author's)

Many people think of Japanese desserts as being just omanu (sweet rice cakes with fillings of a sweet red bean paste) or mochi ice cream. They do have many other varieties of desserts in Japan. As with most foods in Japan, they are made to be as beautiful to the eye as they are delicious to the taste.

Cakes and other bakery items have long been popular in Japan. Some of those tastes have been brought to Utah by Doki Doki Dessert Cafe. It's a place to try for people who have a sweet tooth and appreciate tasty and attractive desserts.

[Website: www.dokidessert.com]

