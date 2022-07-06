West Valley Theater Is Now Playing "In The Heights"

Live performances in West Valley City

West Valley Theater (Image is author's)

The West Valley Performing Arts Center is a beautiful facility which brings live theater to the residents of West Valley City and all surrounding communities. They offer a wide variety of performances throughout the year.

The Utah Cultural Celebration Center has a long history of providing community theater productions for the public. West Valley City launched a professional theater program in 2019 at the West Valley Performing Arts Center. The shows use local professional talent as well as Tony Award winners from the Utah Shakespear Festival. In addition to top-tier theater performances, the West Valley Arts have supported cultural programs, public art, festivals, and concerts.

The full-length musical comedy show playing now at West Valley Theater is "In The Heights." The show held an opening weekend party on Saturday, June 25. They had food trucks and music as well as their new art exhibition, "Fly This Flag," which were open to the public.

"In The Heights" is a show with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The story is based on the book by Quiara Alegria Hudes

The play takes place in a vibrant New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights. It features Usnavi as a bodega owner. It is about the dreams, hope, and work for a better future of Usnavi and his friends.

New York City (Image is author's)

The production is appropriate for ages 13 and up. There is an ASL interpreted performance which will be offered during the matinee on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

Performances of "In The Heights" at the West Valley Theater will run through Saturday, July 16, 2022.