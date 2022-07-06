Popeyes Restaurants Specialize in Chicken and Cajun Flavors

It is a fast food restaurant now in Utah

Popeyes (Image is author's)

People who have traveled around various parts of the United States have likely seen Popeyes Restaurants. There are over 3,000 locations, and now they have six restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley. They are mostly in the south end of Salt Lake County. There are also Davis County locations and other locations throughout Utah.

Fifty years ago, Alvin C. Copeland Sr. opened a small restaurant in a New Orleans, Louisiana, suburb called Arabi. He called it "Chicken on the Run" and served traditional Southern-fried chicken. He thought it would compete with Kentucky Fried Chicken, but it was not successful after several months.

He then almost immediately reopened the restaurant as "Popeyes." It was named after Popeye Doyle of The French Connection.

His new idea to sell spicy, New Orleans-style chicken took off and became a sensation. It has turned into a craze that people enjoy. He later opened up to franchises. Popeyes has seen remarkable growth and is now a global company.

The Popeyes brand became known as Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. They introduced new menu items over the years. Their biscuits and shrimp are popular along with the chicken.

They have a wide variety of sides which customers can choose, including: Cajun Rice, Mac and Cheese, Cajun Fries, Mashed Potatoes With Cajun Gravy, Red Beans and Rice, and Cole Slaw.

Chicken at Popeyes (Image is author's)

Popeyes restaurants now are located in at least 46 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and in 30 countries. Most of the restaurants are franchised with around 30 being company owned.

The spicy Cajun flavored chicken can be ordered in pieces, tenders, and nuggets. They are popular for family meals and take out.

[Website: https://www.popeyes.com]