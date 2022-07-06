The Utah Asian Festival Will Be Held In Salt Lake City

It is on Saturday, July 9, 2022

Past Utah Asian Festival Performers (Image is author's)

The Utah Asian Festival Committee 2022 and groups which will be putting on the 2022 Utah Asian Festival invite the public to attend the 45th Annual Utah Asian Festival on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The venue has been moved this year to the Utah State Fairpark at 150 North 1000 West. It will be in the Grand Building. The hours are 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Admission to the Utah Asian Festival is FREE. Parking at the Fairpark will be $5 for all day.

Utah Asian Festival Flyer 2022 (Image is author's)

The Utah Asian Festival features Asian culture, traditions, entertainment, and food. The festival connects all Utahns, including new Americans, immigrants, and refugees to learn about the various ethnic groups within the state and the diverse Asian communities.

Food will be provided for sale in food booths and food trucks to highlight the various ethnic Asian foods from the different Asian countries.

This is an opportunity for the general public to learn more about the Asian ethnicities. It is a chance to make new friends and connect with old friends.

The first Utah Asian Festival was held in 1978 at the Salt Palace. The goals of the Board of Directors were:

1) to unify our diverse Asian American communities consisting of historic ethnic groups (Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, etc) in Utah with our new, incoming refugee populations as a result of the wars in Southeast Asia (Vietnamese, Khmer, Laotian, Hmong, etc);

2) to uplift our communities on a statewide platform because previously, each ethnic organization were hosting their own smaller, ethnic-specific community festivals; and

3) to educate the general public about the diversity, experiences, and contributions of Asian Americans in Utah. [From the website]

Dragon Decoration (Image is author's)

The Utah Asian Festival is a program of the Asian Association of Utah (AAU) which was formed in September 1977 when late Governor Scott Matheson wanted to relocate Southeast Asian refugees from Camp Pendleton in California to Utah. He founded a small seed grant in creating AAU as a community coalition and nonprofit agency with Jimi Mitsunaga, Joe Azarcon, Chung Myun Lee, and Lang Wong as the initial incorporators. AAU began in serving Southeast Asian refugees and has now expanded to providing services to all refugees and immigrants the state.[From the website]

All Utahns and visitors are invited to attend the Utah Asian Festival at the Utah Fairpark on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The family friendly event is open to all.

[Website: https://utahasianfestival.org/]