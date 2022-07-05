Little America Hotel Has A Popular Restaurant

In downtown Salt Lake City, Utah

Little America Hotel (Image is author's)

Rated among the top hotels in Salt Lake City is Little America. It is a popular place for visitors to the city to stay as well as a place for conventions and meetings.

The hotel has hundreds of rooms as well as suites. The rooms have been newly renovated. The property is clean and attractive with ample parking available.

Located in downtown Salt Lake City at 500 South Main Street, the hotel and restaurant are usually busy with patrons enjoying the facilities and amenities.

Little America Hotel Lobby (Image is author's)

The Little America Coffee Shop is a popular place for local residents to meet and enjoy the pleasant atmosphere as well as good food.

Little America Coffee Shop Placemat (Image is author's)

The placemat they use tells the story of the hotel's beginnings. S. M. Covey was a young man herding sheep in Wyoming in the 1890s. He became lost in a blizzard far from his camp. He was forced to spend a January night in freezing temperatures with fifty mile an hour winds. He longed for warm shelter with a fire and delicious food.

In the 1930s, Covey saw pictures of the isolated outpost in Antarctica which Admiral Bird called Little America. Covey remembered his experience of many years earlier in the Wyoming blizzard. He fulfilled his dream of creating a haven for travelers where he had his harrowing experience. He named his hotel Little America.

Little America then grew to include several other properties, including the Salt Lake City location.

The Little America Coffee Shop is open for breakfast from 6:30 am to noon. They serve lunch and dinner starting at 11 am. They close at 11 pm on Mondays through Fridays with a 10 pm closing on Saturday and Sunday evenings. They serve a good variety of tasty traditional food.

[Website: https://saltlake.littleamerica.com/]