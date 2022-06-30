Western Nut Company Is In Downtown Salt Lake City

It is a good place to buy gifts of nuts and candy

Western Nut Company (Image is author's)

The Western Nut Company is a popular place where people are able to buy special gifts of nuts and candies or to buy treats for their own families. There is a Western Nut Company factory store which is open to the public. It is located in downtown Salt Lake City at 434 South 300 West.

Their regular store hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Their Saturday hours are 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays and major holidays.

They have gifts for all occasions including: gift baskets, gift boxes, other gift containers, and Paul's Brittles. They have ready made gift packages or they can custom make orders. They have Fudge and Brittles, Nuts, Mixes, Fruits and Nuts, Chocolates and other Candies.

Western Nut Company Sign (Image is author's)

Their wide variety of nuts include: Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashews, Hazelnuts, Macadamias, Peanuts, Pecans, Pistachios, Walnuts, and Nut Butters.

Their website indicates the following:

Western Nut Company - Only The Finest

Quality is at the core of our business. We use only the freshest and best ingredients to make our brittles, fudge & snack mixes. Our roasting is done one batch at a time in our factory store and if the batch doesn't meet our high standards - it doesn't go into our finished products.

Western Nut Company (Image is author's)

The Farmer's Market which is held at Pioneer Park on Saturdays during the summer months is located across the street from the Western Nut Company. There is a sign saying that they allow people to use their parking lot to shop at the Farmer's Market. It is a nice community service which they are providing.

The Saturday Farmers Market at Pioneer Park (Image is author's)

Western Nut Company is a good place to visit for anyone interested in quality nuts, candy, and gifts.

[Website: https://www.westernut.com/]