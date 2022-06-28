Panera Bread Is A Popular Cafe and Bakery

A place to get tasty and healthy food

Panera Bread (Image is author's)

For people who have lived in various areas of the United States, they may have enjoyed food at a Panera Bread, which is a fast-casual restaurant. It was founded in 1987 and operates in more than 2,000 locations. They started in St. Louis, Missouri.

There is now a Utah location of Panera Bread at the Salt Lake City Airport. Travelers, workers, and visitors at the airport may find the Panera Bread located between gates A-21 and A-23. Their hours of operation are listed as opening at 12:00 am and closing at 11:59 pm each day.

For people who are convenient to a Panera Bread location, they may join an unlimited drink program called "Panera Unlimited Sip Club." Patrons may pay a monthly charge of $10.99 to enjoy unlimited drinks which include: Charged Lemonade, Coffee, Teas, and Soda. [Anyone signing up at the current time may get their first month free when they join to receive unlimited drinks.]

The food they specialize in at Panera Bread are bakery and cafe items. They have a wide range of pastries and sandwiches as well as salads, pasta, and soups.

They had been a public company. They were the best performing restaurant stock during the twenty years from 1997 to 2017. The company is now owned by JAB Holding Company, and they also own AuBon Pain. They have been a large provider of free wifi for customers.

Bear Claw from Panera Bread (Image is author's)

Panera Bread is a place for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It is family friendly. They also have a group order service and gift cards available. They have a rewards program as well.

