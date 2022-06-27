Halibut 'N Chips Is A Restaurant For People Who Like Seafood

It is in the Holladay area of Salt Lake City

Halibut and Chips (Image is author's)

Summerhays' Halibut 'N Chips is located in a strip mall in Holladay. It is a popular restaurant for people who enjoy fish and various types of seafood. They are located at 4870 South Highland Drive.

Halibut 'N Chips has a wide variety of menu items. Their starters include: Hush Puppies, Shrimp Cocktail, Calimari, and Crab Cakes.

The entrees include: Jr. Haibut 'N Chips, Shrimp 'N Halibut, 3 pc. Halibut 'N Chips, Shrimp 'N Chips, Coconut Shrimp 'N Halibut, Coconut Shrimp 'N Chips, Haddock 'N Chips, and Jr. Haddock 'N Chips. They also serve grilled selections of a variety of Halibut preparations as well as Salmon.

The restaurant has Family Baskets of Halibut or Haddock which include a complete meal to serve a family. They also have Sandwiches and Kids Meals.

Ordering at Halibut and Chips (Image is author's)

Customers go to the counter to make their selections and place their orders. They pick their place to sit, and their food is brought to their table.

Their hours of operation are Mondays through Saturdays opening at 11:00 am and closing at 8:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.

A Ship Decoration (Image is author's)

The decor is full of reminders of the sea where the fish swim before becoming part of a dinner. The fish is crispy and tasty. It is served with chips (French Fries) and coleslaw which has a light vinegar dressing on it.

A waterfall fountain decorates a wall (Image is author's)

The website for Summerhays Halibut 'N Chips says:

It is a nice restaurant to try for people who like fish and other types of seafood.

[Reference: www.summerhayshalibut.com]