Another Demonstration in Utah After the Supreme Court Decision

Crowds gathered again in Salt Lake City

Protest at the Utah State Capitol (Image is author's)

Crowds of people with their signs had gathered on Friday evening, June 24, 2022, after the Supreme Court decision about abortion that morning. There may have been another protest the next day, and on Sunday evening there was once again a large group assembled at the Utah State Capitol.

Hundreds or possibly thousands of people protested to show their displeasure at the Supreme Court ruling. There were cars parked up and down the neighboring streets with people walking to the Capitol.

Utah State Capitol Protest (Image is author's)

These were people against the ruling to overturn Roe v Wade which had allowed for abortions within the United States. Many people had signs which indicated that they wanted women to have the right to make choices regarding their bodies.

Protest at the Utah State Capitol (Image is author's)

Legal experts have indicated that there is an immediate enactment of the Supreme Court decision in Utah. The trigger law which had been voted in ahead of time in 2020 makes it illegal to have abortions in the state except for cases where the life is in danger or where rape or incest occurred. Physicians will have to verify that any abortions would have to be within those guidelines. Legal abortions may be performed in some rare cases.

Opponents of the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v Wade argue that the change will be unjust for poor and minority women who would not have the means to travel to other states where abortions may still be allowed.

The people who are in favor and agreement with the Supreme Court ruling are happy that it happened. It has been reported that their side is involved with planning their own Utah rally in support of the new ruling.

It is a contentious issue in many areas of the United States, including in Utah. Some people are upset, and others are happy.

[Reference: KSL TV News]