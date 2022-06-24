Utah Arts Festival Will Be This Weekend In Salt Lake City

Downtown through June 26, 2022

Salt Lake City Library (Image is author's)

Many residents of the Salt Lake Valley look forward to the Utah Arts Festival each year. The 46th Annual Utah Arts Festival is going on in Salt Lake City from June 23-26, 2022. The site is at Library Square and Washington Square, surrounding the Salt Lake City Library and the Salt Lake City and County Building in downtown Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City and County Building (Image is author's)

There is live music from local bands as well as a variety of local and international short films. Local poets will be on hand as well as visual artists. There is a Kids' Art Yard where children are given the opportunity to make their own artistic creations. A graffiti mural will be created as well.

The theme for this year's arts festival is DINOSAURS.

Local food, treats, and craft beverages will be available to enjoy.

Four different poetry slams will take place. This is new to this year's festival. One slam will be happening each night of the arts festival.

There is a diverse mix of headlines which includes: Lyrics Born, Kombilesa MI, The Fixx, Theo Croker, Judith Hill, Esther Rose, Diggin Dirt, Toubab Krewe, and Leyla McCalia.

Tickets may be purchased online at uaf.org/tix or at the entrances to the arts festival. Adult tickets are $13 plus fees for online or $15 on site. Seniors 65 plus and Military are $8. Children twelve and under are free.

Washington Square Arts Festival (Image is author's)

Open noon to 11 pm except Sunday closes at 9 pm.

Downtown Salt Lake City, Library Square and Washington Square (200 East 400 South)

Come to downtown Salt Lake City to enjoy the 2022 Utah Arts Festival where you can enjoy art, music, dance, film, food, and fun. The family friendly event is open to all.



https://www.nowplayingutah.com/event/2022-utah-arts-festival/