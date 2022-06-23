Passing Through A Small Corner of Arizona

S. F. Mori

Driving by car from Southern California or Las Vegas to Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I3rmg_0gJmH9d100
The road to Utah(Image is author's)

Everyone knows that traveling from the Los Angeles or San Diego areas of California to Utah by car will require going through Nevada. Las Vegas is on the way. Some people may think it is barren country, but there is a lot to see as people drive along that stretch of highway.

They may not realize that traveling that route will also mean going through a corner of the state of Arizona. They will be inside of three different states within a short period of time.

After leaving Las Vegas and Mesquite, Nevada, there will be a sign of welcome from the state of Arizona. Before long there will be another sign which is the signal of entering Utah.

The scenery in that area is beautiful with rugged terrain amidst the backdrop of a clear blue sky. It is dry desert country, but it is interesting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ewxM_0gJmH9d100
The highway traveling from Nevada(Image is author's)

It is a small section of the road at the corner of Nevada, Arizona, and Utah. It goes through mountains of rock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ukrV_0gJmH9d100
The rocks are unusual(Image is author's)

You pass through canyons with various types of rock formations. The rocks look rugged, and you would probably not want to hike in the area. It appears to not be safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sDFb_0gJmH9d100
Rocky cliffs(Image is author's)

That small section after you leave Nevada, enter Arizona, and then reach the border of Utah is full of rocks with greenery growing there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATocS_0gJmH9d100
Arizona and Utah borders(Image is author's)

After being in Nevada and a small portion of Arizona, you will enter the southern part of Utah and the city of St. George.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMSxh_0gJmH9d100
Welcome sign to Utah(Image is author's)

Traveling by car in the United States can be a fun experience where you are able to enjoy the beauties of nature and unusual scenery.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# car# Nevada# Arizona# Utah

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
1563 followers

More from S. F. Mori

Holladay, UT

Halibut 'N Chips Is A Restaurant For People Who Like Seafood

Halibut and Chips(Image is author's) Summerhays' Halibut 'N Chips is located in a strip mall in Holladay. It is a popular restaurant for people who enjoy fish and various types of seafood. They are located at 4870 South Highland Drive.

Read full story
10 comments
Utah State

Another Demonstration in Utah After the Supreme Court Decision

Protest at the Utah State Capitol(Image is author's) Crowds of people with their signs had gathered on Friday evening, June 24, 2022, after the Supreme Court decision about abortion that morning. There may have been another protest the next day, and on Sunday evening there was once again a large group assembled at the Utah State Capitol.

Read full story
4 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Held A Protest Against The Supreme Court Decision

The beginning of the protest(Image is author's) The Utah State Capitol at the top of State Street in Salt Lake City was the scene of a protest of hundreds or perhaps thousands of people. It was held in response to the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade and to stop abortions.

Read full story
17 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Arts Festival Will Be This Weekend In Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Library(Image is author's) Many residents of the Salt Lake Valley look forward to the Utah Arts Festival each year. The 46th Annual Utah Arts Festival is going on in Salt Lake City from June 23-26, 2022. The site is at Library Square and Washington Square, surrounding the Salt Lake City Library and the Salt Lake City and County Building in downtown Salt Lake City.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

Asian Americans Will Hold A Unity March in Washington, D.C.

United States Capitol(Image is author's) The first Unity March held by Asian American and Pacific Islander groups in the United States will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The location will be at the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol. There are more than forty nonprofit organizations and a coalition of allies coming together for the event.

Read full story
Magna, UT

Wild Fires Have Been Burning Grass In Utah

Area close to the fire(Image is author's) The Interstate freeway going from Salt Lake City to Wendover, a town which straddles Utah and Nevada, and places further West such as California was the scene of grass fires over the past week. Beyond the Salt Lake City Airport going West, some grass fires started to burn. The fires were near Magna, and they were very close to the road.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

The Hacienda Mexican Grill in the Rose Park Area

Hacienda Mexican Grill Restaurant(Image is author's) Mexican food is very popular in the Salt Lake Valley and throughout the world. There are many restaurants which are very good. Some are outstanding and have become well known. They can be found all around Salt Lake City and the surrounding area. The Hacienda Mexican Grill is one of many Mexican restaurants.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The Farmers' Market is Back at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City

Fresh produce and other products are available for sale. Pioneer Park in Salt Lake city(Image is author's) Pioneer Park is a downtown city park in Salt Lake City, Utah. It is now becoming a more popular area for various attractions and events.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Eccles Theater Will Be The Venue For The Lion King in Utah

The popular Broadway show will come to Salt Lake City. The Lion King is coming to Utah(Image is author's) Residents of Utah have been purchasing their tickets for The Lion King show which will be coming to Salt Lake City at the Eccles Theater. The dates of the Broadway Musical are September 29 through October 23, 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City

Angel Garden Sign at Primary Children's Hospital(Image is author's) Known for many years as Primary Children's Hospital, the Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital (PCH) is a famous place in Salt Lake City where angel children are treated with angel medical staff members. It may seem that angels are watching over the children as well.

Read full story
4 comments
Bloomington, MN

Dairy Queen Has Been Around for a Long Time

Dairy Queen Blizzard(Image is author's) Dairy Queen is a fast food restaurant with hamburgers and fries. They also specialize in ice cream. They have commercials on television touting their Blizzard and other ice cream treats. It seems they are located almost everywhere. They were around way before McDonald's and many of the other fast food restaurants.

Read full story
Washington, DC

MOAPIA Is Holding An Event at Chinatown in Washington, DC

Washington, D.C.(Image is author's) The Mayor's Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs (MOAPIA) in Washington, D.C. is encouraging people to attend an event called the 2022 Chinatown Community Festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022. It will be at the Chinatown Park at 5th and I (Eye) Street NW in the District of Columbia. The hours are from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Events Will Remember The Life and Death of Vinent Chin

A Japanese make of car(Image is author's) Japanese cars are quite popular in the United States. They were gaining prominence among the American public forty years ago. They were generally smaller and more fuel efficient than the larger American cars. It caused some racism and hate among certain segments of the population, especially autoworkers in Detroit.

Read full story
3 comments
Sandy, UT

The Shake Shack Has Come To Utah

It is popular for shakes, ice cream, and hamburgers. Shake Shack(Image is author's) Shake Shack started out as a hot dog cart inside Madison Square Park in New York City. Since it began in 2001 and expanded in 2004, it has grown in size and popularity. They enlarged their menu from New York style hotdogs to add hamburgers, fries, and milkshakes.

Read full story
4 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

The Nauvoo Is a Place For Lunch in Salt Lake City

The Hotel Utah was an iconic and historic landmark in downtown Salt Lake City for decades. It was generally considered as the finest hotel in the city for years. Famous people would stay there. It is conveniently located in close proximity to several popular venues for entertainment in Salt Lake City.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

R & R Barbeque Is A Popular Restaurant in Utah

R & R Barbeque Sign(Image is author's) A popular location for barbeque in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas around Utah is R & R Barbeque. Their downtown Salt Lake City restaurant is located at 307 West 600 South.

Read full story
Lake Forest, CA

Cafe Rio Has Locations In California and Other States

Lake Forest Cafe Rio(Image is author's) Cafe Rio is a casual restaurant serving Mexican food. People go to the counter to order their food. They are able to pick out certain ingredients.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

A Rally Was Held In Salt Lake City For Gun Control

West High School(Image is author's) Utahns joined a national march to address gun violence in schools on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Rallies were held throughout the United States, including in Washington, D.C. and areas where school shootings have taken place.

Read full story
5 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

A Climbing Event Was Recently Held At Pioneer Park

Climbing Wall(Image is author's) Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake City had a new use when climbers from around the world participated in the International Federation of Sport Climbing / IFSC Climbing World Cup 2022.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy