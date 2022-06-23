Passing Through A Small Corner of Arizona

Driving by car from Southern California or Las Vegas to Utah

The road to Utah (Image is author's)

Everyone knows that traveling from the Los Angeles or San Diego areas of California to Utah by car will require going through Nevada. Las Vegas is on the way. Some people may think it is barren country, but there is a lot to see as people drive along that stretch of highway.

They may not realize that traveling that route will also mean going through a corner of the state of Arizona. They will be inside of three different states within a short period of time.

After leaving Las Vegas and Mesquite, Nevada, there will be a sign of welcome from the state of Arizona. Before long there will be another sign which is the signal of entering Utah.

The scenery in that area is beautiful with rugged terrain amidst the backdrop of a clear blue sky. It is dry desert country, but it is interesting.

The highway traveling from Nevada (Image is author's)

It is a small section of the road at the corner of Nevada, Arizona, and Utah. It goes through mountains of rock.

The rocks are unusual (Image is author's)

You pass through canyons with various types of rock formations. The rocks look rugged, and you would probably not want to hike in the area. It appears to not be safe.

Rocky cliffs (Image is author's)

That small section after you leave Nevada, enter Arizona, and then reach the border of Utah is full of rocks with greenery growing there.

Arizona and Utah borders (Image is author's)

After being in Nevada and a small portion of Arizona, you will enter the southern part of Utah and the city of St. George.

Welcome sign to Utah (Image is author's)

Traveling by car in the United States can be a fun experience where you are able to enjoy the beauties of nature and unusual scenery.