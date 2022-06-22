Asian Americans Will Hold A Unity March in Washington, D.C.

At the National Mall

United States Capitol (Image is author's)

The first Unity March held by Asian American and Pacific Islander groups in the United States will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The location will be at the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol. There are more than forty nonprofit organizations and a coalition of allies coming together for the event.

They want more to be done to address anti-Asian hate and other race-based hate in the nation.

The event will begin at 12 pm at 4th Street NW and Madison Drive NW in Washington, D.C.

The Unity March will be an opportunity to meet and hear from people within the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities who are providing access to services and rights for the people. Other leaders within the civil rights arena will also be there. Some are well known and others are people worth meeting for the first time.

The program will include:

Hate crime survivor Esther Lee; 2021 National Youth Poet Laureate Alexandra Huynh; Founder of Arab American Institute Dr. James Zogby; Actress, advocate, and philanthropist Tamlyn Tomita; Singer/songwriter KHA; Rapper Jason Chu; Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton, and others.

The Unity March is being held to fight for:

Full participation in democracy

Racial and economic justice

Cultural equity and representation

With the increase of racism, hate crimes, and racist rants against Americans of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, these groups which are supporting this Unity March in Washington, D.C. see the need to band together for a common cause of justice.

Anyone who is interested in joining this Unity March is invited to participate.

[Reference: www.unitymarch.com; www.apiavote.org]