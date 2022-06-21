The Hacienda Mexican Grill in the Rose Park Area

A restaurant on Redwood Road

Hacienda Mexican Grill Restaurant (Image is author's)

Mexican food is very popular in the Salt Lake Valley and throughout the world. There are many restaurants which are very good. Some are outstanding and have become well known. They can be found all around Salt Lake City and the surrounding area. The Hacienda Mexican Grill is one of many Mexican restaurants.

Inside the restaurant (Image is author's)

This restaurant is similar to Cafe Rio in the type of food they serve and the way they take their orders, The customers go to a counter where the employees take their orders and prepare them as requested. Then the people may choose their own seating.

The Hacienda Mexican Grill is a place to try for good Mexican food.

The location is not far from the Salt Lake City Airport and downtown Salt Lake City. The restaurant is at 797 North Redwood Road in the Rose Park area. It is located in a strip mall with plenty of parking.

There is a good variety of Mexican food available from which to choose. They have a "Pick Your Plate" option with the choice of meat from various preparations of beef, pork, and chicken. Some of the items they serve are: Chile Verde, Enchiladas, Tacos, Burritos, Tamales, Chimichangas, and Chicken Tortilla Soup.

They have house specialties of Bistek Ranchero and Carnitas, which are each $11.49. Kids' menu items are $3.99.

Enchilada Plate (Image is author's)

One of the reviews for Hacienda Mexican Grill stated:

"Great place. Similar to Cafe Rio, but way better, faster, and much better quality. Highly recommend trying this place. Spoke to the owner, and she is a super nice lady!!!" [This was from an obviously satisfied customer. She said she may try to go there once a week.]

Hacienda Mexican Grill is a family friendly restaurant recommended to try for those who enjoy Mexican food. They also offer take out and delivery services.

[Reference for more information: www.facebook.com>HaciendaGrillRosePark]