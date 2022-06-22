Wild Fires Have Been Burning Grass In Utah

There were some by Magna and Saltair

Area close to the fire (Image is author's)

The Interstate freeway going from Salt Lake City to Wendover, a town which straddles Utah and Nevada, and places further West such as California was the scene of grass fires over the past week. Beyond the Salt Lake City Airport going West, some grass fires started to burn. The fires were near Magna, and they were very close to the road.

Traffic was stopped for a time as the fires raged. There were high winds one afternoon and evening, which caused difficulty in containing the fires. It seems that no structures received damage or extensive damage and no injuries were reported. It was a big job for the firefighters as they worked to contain the blazes during the windy conditions..

Area which was burned (Image is author's)

There were charred and burned bushes and grass all along the freeway around the area just past Saltair, which is next to the Great Salt Lake.

Grass was burned (Image is author's)

Wild fires are a worry throughout the United States during the summer months. The dry weather makes it especially difficult to contain the fires. Forest fires are a big concern for most of the Western states. They can be especially devastating when they get close to residential areas.

The website for the Fire, Weather, and Avalanche Center lists these states as currently having wildfires (from the worst cases to the least): New Mexico, Texas, Alaska, Arizona, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Mississippi, Utah, California, Kentucky, Washington, Missouri, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, Oregon, and Wyoming.

Firefighters are busy at work trying to put out and contain the fires so that people and property can be safe. Fires are charring the landscape of the country.

[Reference: https://www.fireweatheravalanche.org/fire/current-list-of-us-wildfires]