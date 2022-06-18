Salt Lake City, UT

Eccles Theater Will Be The Venue For The Lion King in Utah

S. F. Mori

The popular Broadway show will come to Salt Lake City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mxl7_0gEyG2v800
The Lion King is coming to Utah(Image is author's)

Residents of Utah have been purchasing their tickets for The Lion King show which will be coming to Salt Lake City at the Eccles Theater. The dates of the Broadway Musical are September 29 through October 23, 2022.

Many people saw the 1994 Disney film, The Lion King, and wondered how the animated movie with the story of a young lion prince could be made into a theater play. People have been pleasantly surprised at how well the story has been performed by live actors. It has become a very popular and lively stage adaptation of the Academy Award winning movie.
Simba is the young lion prince who was living in the African Pride Lands. Simba had a wicked uncle named Scar, who takes the life of Simba's father, the King. Simba flees the Pride Lands for a time. He is able to find two good friends who accompany him. Simba eventually returns to the Pride Lands as an adult prince. He has a destiny to be king.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yGgz_0gEyG2v800
Eccles Theater(Image is author's)

The Salt Lake City production of the Lion King will be held at the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater located at 131 South Main Street. The beautiful venue hosts many wonderful entertainment events for the people of Utah.

The performance of the Lion KIng will be two hours and thirty minutes long with one intermission. It is recommended for anyone over the age of six. Children and adults will enjoy the show.

[Tickets may be obtained through the theater or other outlets. Google Lion King SLC to check on tickets or to get more information about the show and performances.]

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
1496 followers

