Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City

Known for many years as Primary Children's Hospital, the Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital (PCH) is a famous place in Salt Lake City where angel children are treated with angel medical staff members. It may seem that angels are watching over the children as well.

The Angel Garden is a special area just outside the entrance to the hospital. Patients, families, friends, and staff may enjoy that peaceful spot of land.

The hospital provides special medical services to infants, children, teens, and young adults from 0-21 years of age. The more serious cases of childhood illnesses are treated there. Many of their patients might arrive at Primary Children's Hospital in a medical helicopter from another hospital in the area or region. They treat children from throughout Utah as well as from Nevada, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

The hospital has 289 pediatric beds and is affiliated with the University of Utah School of Medicine.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints started an organization and building called Deseret Hospital in 1882 in Salt Lake City. It closed in 1900 for financial reasons. A children's ward had been established at the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City in 1913. A separate facility for children was established in 1922. It was run by the Primary Association which was and is the name of the Church's organization for young children.

Members of the Church for many years donated pennies (and larger amounts of money) to help support the hospital in an annual fundraising event. The fundraiser asked people to donate one penny for each year of their age.

The Church gave up ownership of its health care facilities in 1975. The Primary Children's Hospital became part of Intermountain Health Care (IHC). It was moved to a larger facility on the medical campus of the University of Utah in 1990 where it has a close association with the University of Utah Medical School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03LcK1_0gETTHk400
Tree outside of Primary Children's Hospital(Image is author's)

Children who are ill or injured receive special care at the Primary Children's Hospital. It is a place for them to hopefully get well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJ1RZ_0gETTHk400
Primary Children's Hospital(Image is author's)

Hundreds of children and their families are being served by the staff at the Primary Children's Hospital at any given time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXFIp_0gETTHk400
Primary Children's Hospital Foyer(Image is author's)

The children, their families, and visitors enter a colorful and bright lobby where they are greeted by helpful staff members. It is a place where loving care is received by sick children.

