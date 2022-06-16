MOAPIA Is Holding An Event at Chinatown in Washington, DC

It celebrates immigrants and DC Values

The Mayor's Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs (MOAPIA) in Washington, D.C. is encouraging people to attend an event called the 2022 Chinatown Community Festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022. It will be at the Chinatown Park at 5th and I (Eye) Street NW in the District of Columbia. The hours are from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and MOAPIA invite the public to the free event which is being held to celebrate Immigrant Heritage Month and the DC Values. They have partnered with the Downtown BID and the Banks Apartment Residences for the event.

There will be Asian and Pacific Islander cultural performances, meet and greet opportunities with DC agencies and community based organizations, and a free COVID vaccination clinic available. There will also be fun activities for the whole family as well as photo ops. Arts and crafts and cultural exhibitors will be on hand to teach and inform people about the Asian and Pacific Islander heritage. Performances will be going on throughout the event, and bike repairs will be available.

MOAPIA works with Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community based organizations. They advise the Mayor, the Council, and District agencies on issues which affect the AAPI community in the District of Columbia.

They provide recommendations on programs and initiatives which affect the AAPI community and work to promote the welfare of the AAPI community, including economic development, housing, employment, social services, public health, transportation, education, and multicultural development..

The Director of MOAPIA is Ben de Guzman. He has had extensive experience in working on the local and national level on many issues which affect the AAPI community.

