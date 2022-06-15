The Shake Shack Has Come To Utah

It is popular for shakes, ice cream, and hamburgers



Shake Shack (Image is author's)

Shake Shack started out as a hot dog cart inside Madison Square Park in New York City. Since it began in 2001 and expanded in 2004, it has grown in size and popularity. They enlarged their menu from New York style hotdogs to add hamburgers, fries, and milkshakes.

There are now many of the fast casual restaurants in the Shake Shack chain. They are located in more than a dozen states throughout the United States.

Two popular Shake Shack locations in Salt Lake County are the Murray and Sandy restaurants.

The Murray location is a building just outside the Fashion Place Mall at 6123 South State Street.

The Sandy location is called The School Yard. It is in an old brick building which had been the old Crescent Elementary School for many years. It is located at 11020 South State Street.

As stated on their website, their mission is to Stand For Something Good.

They expect to take care of their team of workers and their customers as they support their local communities. They strive to make a positive impact in the communities and neighborhoods they serve.

As they continue to expand, they remember their mission in all they do, including donations, events, and volunteering.

A Shake (Image is author's)

As the name implies, a specialty at Shake Shack includes the shakes and ice cream specialty treats which are created from soft premium ice cream which is made daily in the various locations.

Hiring Sign (Image is author's)

As with most restaurants in the area, they are hiring and looking for workers to join their team.

Shake Shack restaurants have become a popular place for people to enjoy a quick meal with a large variety of hamburgers available along with the specialty shakes. It is a place for families as well as people of all ages.

[Reference: https://shakeshack.com]