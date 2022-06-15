Sandy, UT

The Shake Shack Has Come To Utah

S. F. Mori

It is popular for shakes, ice cream, and hamburgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFXx0_0gBaNoK700
Shake Shack(Image is author's)

Shake Shack started out as a hot dog cart inside Madison Square Park in New York City. Since it began in 2001 and expanded in 2004, it has grown in size and popularity. They enlarged their menu from New York style hotdogs to add hamburgers, fries, and milkshakes.

There are now many of the fast casual restaurants in the Shake Shack chain. They are located in more than a dozen states throughout the United States.

Two popular Shake Shack locations in Salt Lake County are the Murray and Sandy restaurants.
The Murray location is a building just outside the Fashion Place Mall at 6123 South State Street.
The Sandy location is called The School Yard. It is in an old brick building which had been the old Crescent Elementary School for many years. It is located at 11020 South State Street.

As stated on their website, their mission is to Stand For Something Good.

They expect to take care of their team of workers and their customers as they support their local communities. They strive to make a positive impact in the communities and neighborhoods they serve.

As they continue to expand, they remember their mission in all they do, including donations, events, and volunteering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBC66_0gBaNoK700
A Shake(Image is author's)

As the name implies, a specialty at Shake Shack includes the shakes and ice cream specialty treats which are created from soft premium ice cream which is made daily in the various locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLhpD_0gBaNoK700
Hiring Sign(Image is author's)

As with most restaurants in the area, they are hiring and looking for workers to join their team.

Shake Shack restaurants have become a popular place for people to enjoy a quick meal with a large variety of hamburgers available along with the specialty shakes. It is a place for families as well as people of all ages.

[Reference: https://shakeshack.com]

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# food# hamburgers# dining out# ice cream

Comments / 4

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
1460 followers

More from S. F. Mori

Salt Lake City, UT

Eccles Theater Will Be The Venue For The Lion King in Utah

The popular Broadway show will come to Salt Lake City. The Lion King is coming to Utah(Image is author's) Residents of Utah have been purchasing their tickets for The Lion King show which will be coming to Salt Lake City at the Eccles Theater. The dates of the Broadway Musical are September 29 through October 23, 2022.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City

Angel Garden Sign at Primary Children's Hospital(Image is author's) Known for many years as Primary Children's Hospital, the Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital (PCH) is a famous place in Salt Lake City where angel children are treated with angel medical staff members. It may seem that angels are watching over the children as well.

Read full story
2 comments
Bloomington, MN

Dairy Queen Has Been Around for a Long Time

Dairy Queen Blizzard(Image is author's) Dairy Queen is a fast food restaurant with hamburgers and fries. They also specialize in ice cream. They have commercials on television touting their Blizzard and other ice cream treats. It seems they are located almost everywhere. They were around way before McDonald's and many of the other fast food restaurants.

Read full story
Washington, DC

MOAPIA Is Holding An Event at Chinatown in Washington, DC

Washington, D.C.(Image is author's) The Mayor's Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs (MOAPIA) in Washington, D.C. is encouraging people to attend an event called the 2022 Chinatown Community Festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022. It will be at the Chinatown Park at 5th and I (Eye) Street NW in the District of Columbia. The hours are from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Events Will Remember The Life and Death of Vinent Chin

A Japanese make of car(Image is author's) Japanese cars are quite popular in the United States. They were gaining prominence among the American public forty years ago. They were generally smaller and more fuel efficient than the larger American cars. It caused some racism and hate among certain segments of the population, especially autoworkers in Detroit.

Read full story
3 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

The Nauvoo Is a Place For Lunch in Salt Lake City

The Hotel Utah was an iconic and historic landmark in downtown Salt Lake City for decades. It was generally considered as the finest hotel in the city for years. Famous people would stay there. It is conveniently located in close proximity to several popular venues for entertainment in Salt Lake City.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

R & R Barbeque Is A Popular Restaurant in Utah

R & R Barbeque Sign(Image is author's) A popular location for barbeque in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas around Utah is R & R Barbeque. Their downtown Salt Lake City restaurant is located at 307 West 600 South.

Read full story
Lake Forest, CA

Cafe Rio Has Locations In California and Other States

Lake Forest Cafe Rio(Image is author's) Cafe Rio is a casual restaurant serving Mexican food. People go to the counter to order their food. They are able to pick out certain ingredients.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

A Rally Was Held In Salt Lake City For Gun Control

West High School(Image is author's) Utahns joined a national march to address gun violence in schools on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Rallies were held throughout the United States, including in Washington, D.C. and areas where school shootings have taken place.

Read full story
5 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

A Climbing Event Was Recently Held At Pioneer Park

Climbing Wall(Image is author's) Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake City had a new use when climbers from around the world participated in the International Federation of Sport Climbing / IFSC Climbing World Cup 2022.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Tuscany in Salt Lake City Is A Fine Dining Restaurant

The Pork Chop Dinner(Image is author's) Almost hidden away in a wooded neighborhood in the Southeast part of Salt Lake City is an Italian restaurant by the name of Tuscany. Rasmus Knudsen was an original pioneer of the area back in 1878. He had a flour mill which operated there for around thirty years. His son later established various businesses in the area including Knudsen's Inn.

Read full story
4 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

A Memorial Day Event at The Salt Lake City Cemetery

Salt Lake City Cemetery Monument(Image is author's) Groups of Japanese Americans in Utah with their family members and friends will hold an event at the Salt Lake City Cemetery to honor those who served in the U.S. military. Any interested persons are invited to attend to learn about the history and remember those who died.

Read full story
1 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Has Been Celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month

Flyer for AANHPI Event(Image is author's) The month of May has been designated and celebrated as Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month in the United States. Various celebrations are being held from the White House to local events. Utah has had a number of events to celebrate the heritage and cultures of these people.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Japanese Americans To Hold A Memorial Day Service

Monument at the Salt Lake City Cemetery(Image is author's) An event to honor and remember Japanese American veterans will be held at the upper section of the Salt Lake Cemetery on Sunday, May 29, 2022. It will be at 8:30 AM and is open to any interested persons. All are invited with a special invitation to veterans and their families.

Read full story
Utah State

A Program About Topaz was Held at the Utah State Capitol

Utah State Capitol(Image is author's) There were ten camps built in the United States during World War II to imprison persons of Japanese heritage. Those facilities have now become known as American concentration camps. They were called internment camps or relocation centers during those war years. Those incarcerated at the camps were innocent of any wrongdoing and were held simply because of their ethnicity.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Shinobi is a New Japanese Restaurant in Salt Lake City

Shinobi Restaurant Menu(Image is author's) Many Japanese and other Asian restaurants are available in the Salt Lake City area at the present time. They are plentiful as they represent the various Asian ethnicities.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Day of Remembrance Bill Signed at a Special Ceremony in Salt Lake City

Several bills related to minority groups were signed in Utah. Day of Remembrance Bill signed by Governor Cox(Image is author's) President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 on February 19, 1942, after the start of World War II. That order gave military commanders in certain areas of the United States the authority to remove any persons from specific regions of the country. The order was only used against people of Japanese descent who were living on the West Coast of the continental United States. It affected mostly Japanese Americans and immigrants who lived in California, Oregon, and Washington.

Read full story
1 comments
Utah State

A Japanese American Exhibit at the Utah State Capitol

Utah State Capitol(Image is author's) At the beginning of World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order which allowed the military to remove persons of Japanese heritage from their homes on the West Coast of the United States. These people were placed in what have become known as American concentration camps. There were ten camps built in remote and desolate areas of the country where the people were incarcerated, most for the duration of the war. The majority of these people were American citizens who had been born in the United States.

Read full story
Charleston, IL

Jimmy John's Sells Sandwiches and More

Jimmy John's Restaurant(Image is author's) The story of Jimmy John's Sandwich Restaurants is an American success story. The chain is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, and was founded by Jimmy John Liautaud in 1983.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy