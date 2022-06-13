Cafe Rio Has Locations In California and Other States

The Mexican Grill serves fresh food

Lake Forest Cafe Rio (Image is author's)

Cafe Rio is a casual restaurant serving Mexican food. People go to the counter to order their food. They are able to pick out certain ingredients.

Cafe Rio began its business in 1997 in St. George, Utah. It was started by Steve and Tricia Stanley. It had six restaurants when it was purchased in 2004 by other owners.

The restaurant chain now has around 150 locations in Utah, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

It is very popular with people who had previously lived in or visited Utah who had become familiar with Cafe Rio.

They specialize in Mexican cuisine with menu items which include: appetizers, tostadas, salads, burritos, enchiladas, tacos, quesadillas, soups, desserts, and beverages. Their sweet pork which can be used in many dishes is one of their most popular items.

The food is cooked fresh in each restaurant's kitchen.

They do catering, and some locations have drive-thru services. They also have take out and gift cards available for purchase.

Cafe Rio in Lake Forest, CA (Image is author's)

The motif is similar in the various locations of Cafe Rio restaurants. There are tables with old style chairs which may be either wood or metal. Some booths are provided. They accommodate large groups or small. The restaurants are generally light and clean.

Food at Cafe Rio (Image is author's)

The Mexico food is prepared to be colorful and attractive as well as tasty.

Food at Cafe Rio (Image is author's)

Salads are popular menu items.

Cafe Rio in Lake Forest, CA (Image is author's)

A popular location for Cafe Rio serving Orange County, California, is the Lake Forest restaurant. The community had been known previously as El Toro. It is in the area of Irvine.

Cafe Rio continues to expand and to offer Mexican food in many locations.

[Reference: www.caferio.com]