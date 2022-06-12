A Rally Was Held In Salt Lake City For Gun Control

The marchers went to the State Capitol

West High School (Image is author's)

Utahns joined a national march to address gun violence in schools on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Rallies were held throughout the United States, including in Washington, D.C. and areas where school shootings have taken place.

Hundreds of people gathered at West High School which is west of the State Capitol building. They marched to the Capitol to bring attention to the need for tighter gun control measures to keep the public and children in schools safe.

The national event was organized about two weeks ago after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting at which nineteen children and two teachers were shot and killed with others injured. An eighteen year old male from the area had purchased an automatic weapon on his eighteenth birthday. He used the weapon to shoot innocent people. He had also shot his grandmother. He was killed by the police at the school

One of the leaders at the rally was a BYU student from Florida. She became involved with March for Our Lives after she had a friend die in the shooting which occurred at the Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. She has wanted to do something to help make the world safer from gun violence.

The group marched in the heat up the hill over a mile to the Capitol. They chanted as they walked "no more silence, end gun violence" and "hey, hey NRA, how many kids have you killed today" and "vote them out."

The organizers had asked for the children and families of victims of gun violence to march at the front of the group, which some did.

Utah State Capitol (Image is author's)

Members of the group said that students are a priority in the gun violence debate. The group wants children to learn that they have a voice, and they want them to be safe from gun violence.

