A Climbing Event Was Recently Held At Pioneer Park

It was set up for climbing competitions

Climbing Wall (Image is author's)

Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake City had a new use when climbers from around the world participated in the International Federation of Sport Climbing / IFSC Climbing World Cup 2022.

A large climbing wall had been placed in one corner of Pioneer Park. Men and women competed in the various events on the wall, which included:

Men's and Women's Speed warm-up

Men's and Women's Speed Practice

Men's and Women's Speed Qualifications

Men's and Women's Speed finals warm-up

Men's and Women's Speed finals

There were athletes and spectators who came from more than thirty countries to participate and watch the competitions in climbing.

Some Team USA members who did very well were:

Natalia Grossman won the top spot in the two women’s bouldering events

Brooke Raboutou captured a silver and bronze

Ross Fulkerson advanced to finals for World Cup Bouldering

Noah Bratschi and Emma Hunt were able to win silver medals

Emma Hunt was able to take down the U.S. Women’s Speed Record

The US Paraclimbing athletes captured ten medal positions.

Climbing Event (Image is author's)

The weather was nice that day which made it pleasant for the participants and spectators who attended the event at Pioneer Park. People were seated on the grass to watch the various competitions.

Tent Set Up For Climbing Event (Image is author's)

Boulder competitions took place inside the large tent area.

Climbing Event at Pioneer Park (Image is author's)

The website for USA Climbing states:

USA Climbing supports the well-being, development, and competitive excellence of our athletes as we advance the accessibility and growth of the climbing community nationwide.

Venders had set up booths where food and drinks were sold to make it a festive occasion as climbers competed.

