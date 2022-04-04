Washington, DC

A Freedom Walk Was Held in Washington, D.C.

S. F. Mori

It was honoring Japanese Americans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICiSy_0ezCMJ7r00
National Japanese American Memorial to Patriotism(Image is author's)

The National Japanese American Memorial to Patriotism During World War II was the site of the Freedom Walk in Washington, D.C. on April 2, 2022. After holding it virtually last year because of the COVID pandemic, the event was held in person. It has been an annual event for over twenty years.

The Freedom Walk starts at the Memorial with a program to commemorate and remember the experiences of Japanese Americans during World War II when they faced extreme racism and discrimination.

After President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 on February 19, 1942, around 120,000 persons of Japanese heritage were forced out of their homes on the West Coast of the United States. Most of them were American citizens, but they were put into what have become known as "American concentration camps" for the duration of the war.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXVeU_0ezCMJ7r00
Quote on the wall of the Memorial(Image is author's)

They lost their freedom, their possessions, their homes, their pets, and nearly everything they owned.

The Memorial in Washington D.C. honors those people who were placed in the camps. The names of the ten camps are etched in stone on a wall of the Memorial.
Thousands of Japanese American young men joined the United States Army from the camps. They were asked to join or were drafted. Others who were not in the camps also joined and served their country valiantly. They showed patriotism and devotion to the United States of America. The names of those who died in the service of their country during World War II are placed on a wall of the Memorial.

The National Japanese American Memorial Foundation (NJAMF) is dedicated to educating and bringing public awareness to the Japanese American experience of World War II. The Japanese American Citizens League (JACL), the nation's oldest and largest Asian American civil and human rights organization, and the Japanese American Veterans Association (JAVA) also support the Memorial and the annual Freedom Walk as do other groups and individuals.

Nen Daiko is a taiko drumming group based at the Ekoji Buddhist Temple in Fairfax Station, Virginia. They provided entertainment.

The Cherry Blossom Freedom Walk is held each year to remember the past so that no one else will have to suffer the injustice as Japanese Americans did during World War II. Anyone who lives in the Washington, D.C. area or who visits there is encouraged to visit the National Japanese American Memorial to Patriotism During World War II to learn more about American history.

[Reference: www.njamemorial.org; https://people4liberty.com/event/freedom-walk-2022/]

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# freedom# United States# American history# World War II# Asian Americans

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
1312 followers

More from S. F. Mori

Logan, UT

Crumbl Cookies Are a Popular Company Started in Utah

Crumbl Cookies Store(Image is author's) If you have looked on the internet for cookies in the past couple of years, you probably know about Crumbl Cookies. You may have seen their shops throughout parts of Utah or other areas. The bakeries have begun to appear in various places in the United States, with locations popping up seemingly everywhere.

Read full story
Utah State

A Rally Was Held To Support Transgender People

Rally at the Utah State Capitol(Image is author's) After the Utah State Legislature passed a bill to prevent transgender girls from participation in school athletic competitions, there has been discord among some in the state. The Republican majority in the Legislature passed the bill which was vetoed by Governor Spencer Cox. Then the Republicans were able to get enough support that the bill was passed again with an override of the veto by the Governor.

Read full story
5 comments
Utah State

The Utah Cherry Trees are in Bloom at the Capitol

Utah State Capitol and Cherry Blossoms(Image is author's) The Utah State Capitol is now graced with the beautiful cherry blossoms which are an indication that Spring has arrived. Although there may still be more days of Winter weather, it is time to enjoy the cherry blossoms and the other flowers which have arrived in the Salt Lake Valley.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Apollo Burger Restaurants Are Popular Places for Hamburgers

Apollo Burger in Salt Lake City(Image is author's) Eating out is a favorite activity for millions of people throughout the United States and the world. Utah is no exception. Being able to make reservations for fine dining on a weekend may be nearly impossible unless you start early.

Read full story
1 comments
Utah County, UT

BYU Dance Seniors Put on a Good Show

Dance Performance Theater(Image is author's) The Richards Building on the lower campus of Brigham Young University (BYU) was one of the finest facilities of its kind in the nation when it was completed in 1971. The Richards Building houses the Dance Department at BYU with its various groups. It also is used by other areas, including Student Wellness and Student Activities. It is a busy building with students always seeming to be arriving and leaving.

Read full story
Midvale, UT

Tokyo Teriyaki Serves Fast Food With a Difference

Midvale has become home to many restaurants. There are all varieties of restaurants from which to choose. There are many strip malls where food is being served as well as stand-alone locations.

Read full story

Bonneville Boulevard Has Reopened After a Lengthy Repair Job

Going from the Avenues to the Capitol Hill area is possible. Hillside roadwork(Image is author's) After what seemed to be a water main problem, repairs were begun on the upper part of Bonneville Boulevard not far from where the one-way road begins in the Avenues of Salt Lake City. The road has been closed for weeks while crews made repairs.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

It's Time For Journey To Perform at the Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena with Journey Sign(Image is author's) The sign is up at the Vivint Smart Home Arena showing that JOURNEY will be performing. Their one night show in Salt Lake City is scheduled for Thursday, March 24, 2022. The show will begin at 7:30 PM at the downtown location at 301 West South Temple. The large indoor arena is the home of the Utah Jazz NBA basketball team.

Read full story
2 comments
Utah State

Black Bear Diners Are All Around the Salt Lake Valley

Black Bear Diner(Image is author's) Black Bear Diners have become popular places to eat in the Salt Lake Valley and in other parts of Utah. They are restaurants where the food is good, and the portions are generous. They also seem to cater to the local community with small newspapers which are reminders of the past history in the area.

Read full story
11 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

The Musical Hadestown Will Play in Salt Lake City

Eccles Theater(Image is author's) Hadestown is a musical production which will have eight shows at the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater located in downtown Salt Lake City at 131 South Main Street.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Kokonut Island Grill is Now Open in Salt Lake City

Kokonut Island Grill in Salt Lake City(Image is author's) You can expect to be greeted warmly when you enter the Kokonut Island Grill Restaurant. It seems as if the servers are old friends as customers enter the door of the restaurant. You will likely be thanked when you leave.

Read full story
5 comments
Sandy, UT

A Japanese Teppanyaki Restaurant in Sandy, Utah

The Bonsai Japanese Steakhouse offers a fun dining experience. Chef putting food on the grill(Image is author's) If you are looking for a good place to have some Japanese food in the south end of Salt Lake County, you might try the Bonsai Japanese Steakhouse in Sandy. It is a restaurant where you are sure to have a good time, you are treated nicely, and you can enjoy delicious food.

Read full story
5 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

A Chinese Show will be Performed in Salt Lake City

Eccles Theater(Image is author's) Salt Lake City will be one of many stops for performers of the musical production, Shen Yun. The Chinese dancers have been traveling throughout the United States to showcase a spectacular show of music and dance.

Read full story
West Valley City, UT

Parker McCollum is a Country Music Singer from Texas

Usana Amphitheatre(Image in the public domain) The Usana Amphitheater located at 5150 South 6055 West in West Valley City, Utah, will be the venue for a performance by Parker McCollum. It will be held on August 11, 2022, at 7:30 PM. The outdoor amphitheater was opened in July 2003 and regularly hosts musicians.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake County, UT

Leatherby's Family Creamery Is a Good Place for Ice Cream

Leatherby's Family Creamery Restaurant(Image is author's) People who live in Salt Lake County or Utah County have likely driven by a Leatherby's Family Creamery Restaurant. For some residents, it is a favorite place for ice cream as well as to have lunch or dinner. Leatherby's also does birthday parties and catering.

Read full story
3 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Cafe Zupas Serves Mostly Soups, Salads, and Sandwiches

Cafe Zupas Entrance Sign(Image is author's) Cafe Zupas restaurants may be found throughout various parts of Utah. They have locations in downtown Salt Lake City, Sugar House, Valley Fair, Murray, Sandy, South Jordan, Millcreek, Bountiful, Orem, Provo, Lehi, and Spanish Fork among others. They are a place to get a healthy meal relatively quickly.

Read full story
1 comments
Utah County, UT

The Snow Fell Heavily in the March Storm in the Salt Lake Valley

Light snow on the mountain(Image is author's) As the weather reporters on the television news lamented the fact that Utah did not get needed snowstorms during the first two months of 2022, they were able to say that a storm was on its way. A big snow fall came to the Salt Lake Valley and other parts of Utah. In the evening of March 5, 2022, Utah got the snowstorm it wanted and which it desperately needed. The moisture it brought was welcomed and appreciated by residents and authorities.

Read full story
1 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Speak in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City, Utah(Image is author's) One of the cities where Neil deGrasse Tyson will be speaking is Salt Lake City, Utah. He will be at the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater on Monday, March 7, 2022. His appearance was rescheduled from May 14, 2020, and May 27, 2021, when COVID caused cancellations. He is touring through various cities in the United States.

Read full story
3 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Siam Orchid Serves Thai Food in Salt Lake City

Siam Orchid Restaurant(Image is author's) Thai food has become popular in the United States over the years. There are Thai restaurants throughout much of the country. Utah and Salt Lake City have a number of Thai Restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy