A Freedom Walk Was Held in Washington, D.C.

It was honoring Japanese Americans

National Japanese American Memorial to Patriotism (Image is author's)

The National Japanese American Memorial to Patriotism During World War II was the site of the Freedom Walk in Washington, D.C. on April 2, 2022. After holding it virtually last year because of the COVID pandemic, the event was held in person. It has been an annual event for over twenty years.

The Freedom Walk starts at the Memorial with a program to commemorate and remember the experiences of Japanese Americans during World War II when they faced extreme racism and discrimination.

After President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 on February 19, 1942, around 120,000 persons of Japanese heritage were forced out of their homes on the West Coast of the United States. Most of them were American citizens, but they were put into what have become known as "American concentration camps" for the duration of the war.

Quote on the wall of the Memorial (Image is author's)

They lost their freedom, their possessions, their homes, their pets, and nearly everything they owned.

The Memorial in Washington D.C. honors those people who were placed in the camps. The names of the ten camps are etched in stone on a wall of the Memorial.

Thousands of Japanese American young men joined the United States Army from the camps. They were asked to join or were drafted. Others who were not in the camps also joined and served their country valiantly. They showed patriotism and devotion to the United States of America. The names of those who died in the service of their country during World War II are placed on a wall of the Memorial.

The National Japanese American Memorial Foundation (NJAMF) is dedicated to educating and bringing public awareness to the Japanese American experience of World War II. The Japanese American Citizens League (JACL), the nation's oldest and largest Asian American civil and human rights organization, and the Japanese American Veterans Association (JAVA) also support the Memorial and the annual Freedom Walk as do other groups and individuals.

Nen Daiko is a taiko drumming group based at the Ekoji Buddhist Temple in Fairfax Station, Virginia. They provided entertainment.

The Cherry Blossom Freedom Walk is held each year to remember the past so that no one else will have to suffer the injustice as Japanese Americans did during World War II. Anyone who lives in the Washington, D.C. area or who visits there is encouraged to visit the National Japanese American Memorial to Patriotism During World War II to learn more about American history.



