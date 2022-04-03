The Utah Cherry Trees are in Bloom at the Capitol

It's time to enjoy the cherry blossoms

The Utah State Capitol is now graced with the beautiful cherry blossoms which are an indication that Spring has arrived. Although there may still be more days of Winter weather, it is time to enjoy the cherry blossoms and the other flowers which have arrived in the Salt Lake Valley.

Each year one of the highlights of Spring is to enjoy the beautiful pink and white cherry blossoms on the trees which surround the Utah State Capitol. The beauty of nature is magnificent as the blossoms appear. The early part of April is generally when the blossoms come out. This year they are very beautiful.

The Utah State Capitol building at the top of State Street above downtown Salt Lake City is a regular tourist attraction. There are people gathered on the grounds on most weekends. The Capitol is visited by thousands of local residents during the early Spring when the cherry trees are in bloom.

Many people go to the Capitol to view the cherry blossoms and to take photos of the beautiful, picturesque area. The mountains in the background make for great pictures of nature at its finest.

The pathway which has been built around the entire Capitol grounds is filled with cherry trees. When they bloom in the Spring, they make a peaceful and tranquil spot which hundreds of people enjoy as they walk along the path. There are also benches where people may sit and take in the beauty which surrounds them.

The COVID pandemic which has been around for far too long has curtailed many of the normal activities. Getting outdoors has always been a good practice. Enjoying the cherry blossoms at the Utah State Capitol is recommended as a safe and free activity which everyone can enjoy.