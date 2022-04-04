A Rally Was Held To Support Transgender People

It was at the Utah State Capitol

Rally at the Utah State Capitol (Image is author's)

After the Utah State Legislature passed a bill to prevent transgender girls from participation in school athletic competitions, there has been discord among some in the state. The Republican majority in the Legislature passed the bill which was vetoed by Governor Spencer Cox. Then the Republicans were able to get enough support that the bill was passed again with an override of the veto by the Governor.

Governor Cox had written a letter to the Senate president and speaker of the House of Representatives saying that he was moved by the data regarding the matter. It had shown that there were only four transgender youth participating in school athletics in the state, and only one was involved with girls' sports. [NBC News]

Hundreds of people showed up at the Utah State Capitol on Thursday, March 31, 2022, and rallied in support of the Utah transgender community.

The event was sponsored by Project Rainbow Utah. It was part of a nationwide effort although it did come at a time when transgender issues were being discussed heavily in Utah. These people feel that the bill which was passed in Utah is a discriminatory action which is unjust. [Daniel Woodruff, KUTV News]

Transgender Rally at the Utah State Capitol (Image is author's)

Republicans in the Utah State Legislature who voted for the bill said it was necessary for fairness and competition. Others have criticized the bill as unfair and unnecessary.

The rally started at the Capitol with a crowd of people who had flags and signs. They then marched down State Street to City Creek Park. They had speakers as they were giving support to each other.

Leaders of the group were happy that there was a good showing of support with the people who attended the rally.

[Reference: Information from NBC News and Daniel Woodruff, KUTV News]