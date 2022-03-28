BYU Dance Seniors Put on a Good Show

Ballet and Contemporary Dance Students Performed

Dance Performance Theater (Image is author's)

The Richards Building on the lower campus of Brigham Young University (BYU) was one of the finest facilities of its kind in the nation when it was completed in 1971. The Richards Building houses the Dance Department at BYU with its various groups. It also is used by other areas, including Student Wellness and Student Activities. It is a busy building with students always seeming to be arriving and leaving.

Senior students in the BYU Ballet and Contemporary Dance Programs were featured in a show at The Richards Building. Dances had been choreographed by senior students in the programs.

A Ballet Dancer (Image is author's)

Most of the seniors in the dance program at BYU are majoring or minoring in dance although some have other majors such as statistics and business. They may be interested in pursuing professional careers as dancers. They have studied hard for many years and are dedicated to the dance programs. Some will go on to work on graduate degrees and may end up performing or teaching dance in the future.

Sign on Wall (Image is author's)

The Richards Building has a sign on the wall regarding the dance programs and dancers. It reads:

Department of Dance. Integrating body, mind and spirit through performance, choreography, teaching and scholarship.

As these senior dance students complete their studies at BYU in the Department of Dance, they will become leaders in their fields of endeavor. They will enter the world now or after graduate studies with knowledge and experiences which most people do not have. They have performed in many shows over their years of studying dance. They have learned how to share their talents and to react to audiences.

They will go out with high hopes and great aspirations.

[Reference: https://dance.byu.edu/]