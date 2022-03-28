Midvale, UT

Tokyo Teriyaki Serves Fast Food With a Difference

S. F. Mori

It's Japanese food served rather quickly

Midvale has become home to many restaurants. There are all varieties of restaurants from which to choose. There are many strip malls where food is being served as well as stand-alone locations

Tokyo Teriyaki is a restaurant located at 7121 South Bingham Junction Boulevard, Suite 102, in Midvale. They are open from 11:00 am to 8:45 pm. They are closed on Sundays.

It is a good place to have a tasty, quick meal for lunch or dinner. They do a considerable take-out business as well, and online ordering is available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Ycw3_0es1jC3g00
Tokyo Teriyaki Menu(Image is author's)

When you enter the Tokyo Teriyaki restaurant, you will see the menu on the wall. You go to the front counter to order your food. They prepare it on the grill and call you when it is ready. The menu consists of these items and more: Shrimp Bowls, Steak Bowls, Chicken Noodles, Steak and Shrimp with egg,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dGgPc_0es1jC3g00
Food at Tokyo Teriyaki(Image is author's)

Their website says that are "Serving healthy, fast casual teriyaki bowls." They have other items on the menu as well such as wontons and soup. The Japanese flavor of teriyaki is made from a mixture of soy sauce, sugar, and spices. Most people seem to find it quite tasty.

Japanese food has become very popular in the United States over the past decade or more. With sushi now a common type of food for many people, Japanese restaurants have become plentiful.

Now there are fast food types of Japanese restaurants available which serve some of the same flavors and types of food without the presence of sushi.

Tokyo Teriyaki in Midvale is one of those restaurants where people can get a quick and tasty meal of Japanese and Asian food.

[Website: tokyoteriyakiutah.com]

