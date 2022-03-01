Puccini's Tosca Will Be at the Capitol Theatre

A treat for opera lovers

Capitol Theatre (Image in the public domain)

Fans of opera will have the chance to see a performance of Puccini's Tosca in Salt Lake City during March 2022.

The venue for Puccini's Tosca will be the beautiful and historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City located at 50 West 200 South. Parking is available close by.

Scheduled performances will be held on Saturday, March 12, at 7:30 PM; Monday, March 14, at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 16, at 7:00 PM, Friday, March 18, at 7:30 PM; and Sunday, March 20, at 2:00 PM.

Tosca is a three-act opera by Giacomo Puccini which first premiered in Rome on January 14, 1900. The story is based on a French dramatic play from 1887, La Tosca by Victorien Sardou. It is set in Rome in June 1800 and is a melodramatic work. The control of the Kingdom of Naples was threatened by Napoleon's invasion of Italy. It covers that period of unrest.

The opera contains depictions of torture, murder, and suicide along with some of the best-known arias of Puccini.

After seeing Sardou's play when it toured Italy in 1889, Puccini obtained the rights to turn the work into an opera in 1895. Turning it into an Italian opera took four years. They originally had indifferent reviews from critics, but the opera was considered a success with the general public.

The opera is popular with tickets expected to possibly sell out. Tickets for Puccini's Tosca are listed to start at $45.

[Information from Wikipedia. Check for tickets at several outlets including at The Capitol Theatre and at https:saltlakecity.ticketsales.com]