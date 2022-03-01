Matilda - The Musical Jr. Will Be at Kingbury Hall

The University of Utah Campus will be the place of the musical

University of Utah (Image is author's)

The campus of the University of Utah is the site of many popular events. Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah will be the venue for a musical play which will be performed on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Geared for children, the show will be at 11:00 AM.

This is a chance to witness a live performance of a musical adapted from the popular children's book by Roald Dahl. Many young children and their parents have read the story of Matilda.

This is about a young girl who seems to have superpowers with a great imagination. She dreams of a better life for herself. The children revolt and attempt to teach the grown-ups a lesson or two.



Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence... and special powers! She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and equal could be the school pupils' saving grace! [MTI Shows website]

This show contains catchy songs and energetic dance numbers. It thrills audiences of all ages. Children, and especially young girls, will be delighted to see the antics and adventures of an extraordinary girl.

This one show in Salt Lake City will be one of many as the touring performers travel to various cities within the United States.

Information was gleaned from the website: https://www.mtishows.com.au/roald-dahls-matilda-the-musical

[Tickets are available at: www.Tickets-Center.com or www.vividseats.com]