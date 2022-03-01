Disney On Ice Will Be Coming to The Vivint Arena

They will perform in March 2022

Vivint Smart Home Arena Image is author's

This is a show for the children which is also enjoyed by adults. Skaters will take to the ice to bring Disney characters to life as they perform for the enjoyment of the audience.

The Disney on Ice Dream Big show will be at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, the home of the Utah Jazz, in Salt Lake City from March 3 to March 6, 2022. The shows on Thursday, March 3, and Friday, March 4, will begin at 7:00 PM. There will be three shows each day on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM.

Disney on Ice, originally Walt Disney's World on Ice, is a series of touring ice shows produced by Feld Entertainment's Ice Follies and Holiday on Ice, Inc. under agreement with The Walt Disney Company. Aimed primarily at children, the shows feature figure skaters portraying the roles of Disney characters in performances derived from various Disney films. Feld Entertainment licensed the rights to Disney material for ice shows and includes shared merchandising revenue between Disney and Ice Follies. [Wikipedia]

Soon after Mattel's Irvin & Kenneth Feld Productions purchased Ice Follies and Holiday on Ice in 1979, the company approached Disney about doing a Disney-related show on ice. Feld Productions licensed the rights to Disney material for ice shows. In 1981, they began productions under the name Walt Disney's World on Ice. [Wikipedia]

Mouse Ears Image is author's

The show is hosted usually by Mickey Mouse and assisted at times by Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck. They use characters and segments from various Disney movies.

Although it is a show which is especially enjoyed by young children, the ice skating performances are a treat for children and adults of all ages.

[Information from Wikipedia. Tickets may be obtained through www.stubhub.com]