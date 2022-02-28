A Choral and Orchestra Concert Was Held in Salt Lake City

The Salt Lake Choral Artists and Chamber Orchestra performed

Consider the Lilies Program (Image is author's)

The beautiful music of Consider the Lilies, An Appalachian Requiem was presented by the Salt Lake Choral Artists and Chamber Orchestra in Salt Lake City during February. It was held at the St. Ambrose Church where singers and musicians shared their talents with the audience.

Dr. Brady R. Allred is the Artistic Director and Conductor. He announced that this was the first time that the particular Consider the Lilies, An Appalachian Requiem was being performed in Utah

The Salt Lake Choral Artists is an organization of seven choral ensembles. Dr. Allred is in his eighteenth season leading the group. He has held many leadership positions with various musical groups in the state of Utah.

The soloist who performed was Soprano Lily Graham. She is currently a Senior at the University of Utah studying vocal performance under the direction of Dr. Carol Ann Allred.

The Consider the Lilies: An Appalachian Requiem by Timothy Michael Powell included the following pieces: A Parable, A Hymn, A Keen, A Hymn, A Prayer, A Promise, A Comfort, An Invitation, A Commandment.

After an intermission, the choral artists and chamber orchestra performed Old American Songs by Aaron Copland as well as The Promise of Living from the opera The Tender Land. Mark Olsen was a tenor soloist.

Their next concert which they will be performing will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Libby Gardner Hall. It is A Magical Kingdom, the 2022 Youth Honor Choir Festival.

[Information on the group, the upcoming concert, and tickets may be obtained at the website: www.saltlakechoralartists.com. Information was obtained from the program, the performance, and the website]