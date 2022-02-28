John Mulaney Will Entertain in Salt Lake City

He will be busy touring in the United States

Vivint Arena (Image is author's)

People who are familiar with and have enjoyed Saturday Night Live (SNL) may be interested in the John Mulaney show which will be held in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 9, 2022. He will perform at 7:00 PM at the Vivint Smart Home Arena located at 301 West South Temple.

Mulaney is a stand-up comedian and a former SNL writer. His humor encompasses stories of his childhood as well as observations of people and situations which he encounters in his life. He has a humble, relatable demeanor which many fans enjoy.

John Mulaney's career path. After the Chicago, Ill., native's time as a writer on SNL from 2008-2013, he was invited back to host the show in 2018 and 2019. He co-created the beloved character, Stefon, with Bill Hader, a former SNL cast member who performed the character. Recently, Mulaney has appeared in SNL segments and performed several stand-up shows with current SNL cast member, Pete Davidson. His three stand-up specials — Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, The Comeback Kid and New in Town — are available to stream on Netflix and cover topics from learning how to avoid being kidnapped as a child to analyzing the plot of Back to the Future to the happiness found in canceling plans. Mulaney also has a comedy album,

He had a semi-autobiographical show on television which was canceled after one season, but he has had successful TV projects since then. He has acted in and written for TV shows as well as doing voice work. He created and starred in a Broadway show Oh, Hello from 2016-2017.

Mulaney has won several prestigious awards for his writing. He was presented with Writers Guild of America and Primetime Emmy awards for his work as a writer for SNL.

