UME House is located in Chinatown, Salt Lake City

They serve Chinese food

UME House Restaurant (Image is author's)

If you go in the back or west entrance of the Chinatown Supermarket complex from State Street, you will see the UME House sign and restaurant next to the entrance.

The UME House is an authentic Chinese restaurant, which is one of several restaurant choices at the Chinatown complex. They are open from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM.

Chinatown Supermarket Entrance (Image is author's)

The Chinatown section of Salt Lake City is a relatively new addition to the south end of Salt Lake City. It is a place which has gained popularity and now can be quite crowded on weekends.

Salt Lake City Chinatown is a 5.7-acre Asian and Chinese themed shopping and business community, created with the sole purpose of bringing Utah’s amazing and rapidly-expanding Asian Community together, and to bring greater awareness of the richness of Asian cultures to Utah. It is located near the heart of Salt Lake City, on 3390 South, between State and Main Street. It is easily accessible from many points around the Salt Lake Valley and is in fact the first project of its kind in the state’s history. Chinatown spans an entire block, consists of 100,000 sq. ft. of shops, restaurants and retail stores, and a grand supermarket. [www.saltlakechinatown.com]

The UME House and Chinatown Market as well as at the other shops and restaurants offer a good chance to experience the Asian cultures and food.

The UME House has had some good reviews from patrons who have gone there. Some said that the food is very good and flavorful as well as authentic with generous portions. Some people said they couldn't wait to go back there for great food.

It is easy to catch a meal at UME House for lunch or dinner when shopping at Chinatown.