A Scenic Salt Lake City Street Is Closed for Repairs

It has been the scene of some major problems

Construction crews working on the road (Image is author's)

It has been a busy year of repairs for a one-way street in Salt Lake City which goes from the Avenues to the Utah State Capitol. Cars may usually enter Bonneville Boulevard when they turn right where 11th Avenue going west ends. Turning right will take a winding canyon road which ends up at East Capitol Boulevard just above the Capitol. Turning left goes downtown.

Taking Bonneville Boulevard means going on a one-way street which has one side restricted for bicycles and foot traffic. Joggers and walkers generally use that road quite actively. People walking dogs are often using the road.

City Creek Canyon is accessed from Bonneville Boulevard, and Memory Grove is in the area. More hiking trails have recently been added to the hillsides along the road.

Spot where a car left the road (Image is author's)

In the Fall of 2021, a car missed the turn one night and went down the hill at the end of 11th Avenue. The area where it left the road has not changed much from the time of the accident where the Tesla went through the barrier.

Emergency vehicles were out after the accident (Image is author's)

The road above and the service road below were filled with red lights and emergency vehicles as police looked for any survivors of the crash.

A heavy rainstorm caused part of the road to wash away (Image is author's)

A heavy rainstorm one night damaged part of the road near the edge on the walking side of the streeet. A cement barrier was placed around the portion where workers did the repairs. The road was kept open for the most part while crews worked to repair the damage

Walkers can still use the road and area (Image is author's)

The road is currently closed to automobile traffic as work crews repair a section on the upper part of the road which was apparently caused by a water main problem.

People expecting to find that road open to get to the Capitol side will have to take a detour..

Bicycles and food traffic are still possible for the most part as crews do their work. People use that area and the service road to walk dogs. It is a place where many people enjoy the beauties of nature and the outdoors.