Thoughts From Some Homeless Persons in Salt Lake City

Where some homeless live (Image is author's)

Homelessness is a huge problem in the United States and in some other parts of the world. Salt Lake City is no exception. There are hundreds of homeless people in Utah. The fortunate ones may find temporary housing in homeless shelters where they are provided with basic necessities such as a bed in which to sleep, food to eat, and a place to shower and clean up.

Others are living on the streets in areas where they can find some space to put up a small tent or perhaps just some bedding without any shelter.

It's not an easy life to be sure. There are many people suffering now as the cold weather has come to many areas such as Utah. These are people who are down on their luck. Many have heartbreaking stories about their homelessness.

The homeless people are just people. They are ordinary and have stories just like everyone else in the world. They were most likely not always homeless. Some unfortunate mishap may have put them there. Most of them seem to proclaim that they don't want to be homeless. They want help and would like to escape that way of life.

Homeless encampment (Image is author's)

People who are homeless are often lumped together with certain labels. They may be called lazy, unmotivated, drug addicts, mentally ill, or weak. They may or may not be those things, but they all obviously have financial problems.

When people in the general public are talking about the homeless, they may consider them to be dangerous criminals who are addicted to drugs. Some of the homeless may be committing crimes because they are desperate and hungry. Others could be criminals who have no place to live but to be homeless.

There are people who regularly interact with the homeless. There are those who go to homeless shelters to help feed the homeless. There are people who take food and clothing to the homeless on the streets. There are many who give them money as the homeless may be begging for change and help. Those are people who show some care and compassion for the homeless.

As the old saying goes, "There, but for the grace of God, go I." Although most people will never end up homeless, everyone will have trials of varying degrees. When problems are severe, homelessness may be the result.

These are some thoughts and comments from homeless people:

Being homeless is very difficult and hard.

People discriminate against us and call us all drug addicts or criminals.

It's hard when people don't care about you and think badly of you.

We may be cold, weak, hungry, and alone, but we did not choose to be homeless.

I would like to find a job and get back on my feet so that I won't be homeless.

There are homeless shelters in Salt Lake City and around the United States. There are government agencies as well as private foundations attempting to help people get out of homelessness. It is obvious that more needs to be done to alleviate the problem. These are human beings who deserve a break and help.

[Note; The above comments came from homeless people. Some comments were from a homeless woman I personally met when giving her a ride. Others were from a person who commented on an article which was published in NewsBreak previously. He said he was homeless.]