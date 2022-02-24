FREE Fare February Is Almost Over For UTA

Take your free ride now

Free Fare February Sign on Freeway (Image is author's)

The month of February is coming to a close. There are only a few days left to take a free ride on the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) buses and trains. It is FREE FARE FEBRUARY. All the buses and trains are operating without charging passengers a fare.

Free Fare February is a government initiative which allows people to ride the UTA buses and trains for free during this month. The average ridership has increased over this month.

Although it is a measure to encourage people to use mass transit for various reasons, including to improve air quality in the Salt Lake Valley, Free Fare February also gives individuals and families the opportunity to experience the UTA system for free.

As the snow was falling and drivers were finding the roads a bit treacherous, there were signs overhead on the freeway encouraging people to use mass transit. Signs were reminding people that it is Free Fare February so they can ride buses and trains without being charged.

Travel Wise sign on Freeway (Image is author's)

All UTA bus and rail services are currently free for the rest of February. That includes the Ski Bus, paratransit service, and others.

People are said to be taking advantage of the Free Fare February program.

It seems like a good way also for parents to give their young children the experience of riding mass transit if it is something they do not normally do. It is also a way for people to get some place without using their car. It was also encouraged for commuters.

If you want to take a ride on mass transit without any cost, now is the time to do it.

[Source: www.rideuta.com]