Colorado Incarceration Facility to be a National Historic Site

The camp held Japanese Americans during World War II

A World War II camp barracks replica (Image is author's)

It has been eighty years since President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 on February 19, 1942. That order paved the way for the removal of 120,000 persons of Japanese descent from their homes on the West Coast of the continental United States after the start of World War II.

The people of Japanese heritage were unjustly incarcerated in camps during World War II. Most remained there for the entirety of the war years. They basically lost everything they had, including their homes, jobs, money, possessions, pets, and their freedom. They had to start over at the war's end.

The people were placed in one of the ten American concentration camps which imprisoned them in remote and desolate areas of the United States. It has been a goal of the Japanese American community groups to preserve those camps to some degree to teach about this dark period of American history. The main purpose is to ensure that no other innocent citizens and legal immigrants of the United States will ever have to suffer such an egregious act against the Constitution as was inflicted upon Japanese Americans under the false pretense of national security.

One of the ten camps is the Amache Camp near Granada, Colorado. There has been legislation before the U.S. Congress to establish the Amache National Historic Site as part of the National Park System. It was led by Colorado Senators Michael Bennet (D) and John Hickenlooper (D) and Colorado U.S. Representatives Joe Neguse (D) and John Buck (R). [www.jacl.org -- official statement from the JACL]

Amache housed over 7,000 men, women, and children during the war. It was formally known as the Granada War Relocation Center.

The passage of the legislation by Congress took a long time, but it was poignant to happen near the 80th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066. Utah Senator Mike Lee held up the bill for a short period, but he came to agreement on the bill which passed with bipartisan support. It will be signed by President Joe Biden.

United States Capitol (Image is author's)

Colorado is significant to the World War II experience of Japanese Americans. Then Governor Ralph Carr was a Republican governor of Colorado who was one of the rare politicians of that period who stood up for the rights of Japanese Americans and opposed the incarceration. He was steadfast in his support of Japanese Americans although it likely ended his political career. [Wikipedia]

The Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) is a civil and human rights organization which was established in 1929. Even before World War II, Japanese Americans and their immigrant parents faced much discrimination, prejudice, and racism. They formed the JACL to fight for the rights of all citizens of Japanese heritage. They continue their work to support all people who need help in the civil rights arena.

The bill states that it will preserve the site, protect, and educate present and future generations about Amache. There are efforts to preserve all the camps or most of them to teach about American history.

[Reference: Information from the JACL website: www.jacl.org and The Japanese American Story as Told Through a Collection of Speeches and Articles, www.thejapaneseamericanstory.com, and Wikipedia]