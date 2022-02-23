West Valley City, UT

Stars On Ice Will Entertain in West Valley City

S. F. Mori

They will come to the Maverik Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkf6W_0eKNUJOh00
Maverick Center(Image in the public domain)

The Winter Olympics of 2022 have now been completed. One of the most popular of winter sports competitions to watch is the ice skating. There are many different events from which to choose. The skaters put on spectacular shows which are not without drama and controversy. This year was no exception.

Past Olympic ice skating champions still thrill audiences as they perform in the Stars On Ice show. They will be skating on the ice at the Maverik Center in West Valley City located at 3200 South Decker Lake Drive. The show will be held on May 18, 2022, at 7:00 PM.

The Maverik Center, originally known as the E Center, is a 12,000-seat multi-purpose arena located in West Valley City, Utah. Construction on the arena started in 1996 and was completed in time to hold its first event on September 22, 1997. The arena is owned by West Valley City, and managed by Centennial Management Group, Inc.
During the 2002 Winter Olympics it served as the main venue for the ice hockey events, and as the venue for ice sledge hockey during the 2002 Winter Paralympics. Today the arena is home to the Utah Grizzlies, and it is also a major venue in the area for numerous concerts and live touring productions. [Information from Wikipedia]

Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton and IMG Executive Bob Kain co-founded and produced the Stars on Ice figure skating production in the 1980s. Stars On Ice has now been entertaining audiences for decades.

Stars On Ice is a theatrical production which features skaters who perform solo numbers as well as ensembles. They have had some of the most popular ice skating celebrities performing with them. Dorothy Hamill and Scott Hamilton have been some favorites.

The show had originally been mainly for adults, but it is for all ages now. Stars On Ice has won many awards. They have performed throughout the United States as well as in Brazil, China, Canada, Europe, Korea, China, and others. There is a European version of the Stars On Ice.

The skaters performing with Stars On Ice are experts who put on a wonderful show with amazing maneuvers. Their show runs approximately two hours as they delight the audiences.

[Tickets are available at: https://www.stubhub.com]

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant.

Salt Lake City, UT
1079 followers

