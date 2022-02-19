Homelessness in Salt Lake City Continues

It doesn't seem to be getting better

Homeless encampment (Image is author's)

For those who live in poverty but have a place to live and food to eat, life must be very difficult. Having no place to live and sleep is worse. There are likely hundreds of people living in homelessness around the Salt Lake City area. Although some are housed temporarily in shelters, there are still many who are basically out on the streets.

Driving around the city, you will see homeless encampments at various spots. When there is an empty building, it might be that groups of homeless people may be seen. They congregate in certain areas until the authorities move them away.

Homeless group (Image is author's)

It was some years ago that homelessness was declared to not be a problem for Salt Lake City. They claimed to have fixed the problem by providing shelter and services for people who had been homeless. Now the problem of homelessness has returned to Salt Lake City. Even through the cold months of Winter, there are people living in homelessness.

While hearing the latest news of the global COVID pandemic, a person can become overwhelmed with the staggering numbers of positive cases and resulting deaths from the coronavirus. This is definitely a strange and difficult time. The homeless are one segment of the population which is suffering greatly during the pandemic.

There are different aspects of homelessness. It can affect all ages. It is especially sad to see veterans who have served in the military of the United States who are living on the streets without the care they need and deserve. Although it seems there are mostly men who are homeless, there are families, women, teenagers, and small children who are sometimes homeless.

If they can be accepted into a homeless shelter, it is much better than living on the streets. It is a temporary fix for most. Being homeless cannot be an easy way to live.

Homelessness is generally caused by economics or possibly mental health issues. People do not have enough money to take care of their basic needs or they can't find a job. Some reasons for homelessness are loss of a job, low wages, racial and wage inequities, domestic abuse, divorce, and just getting out of jail. There might be a shortage of affordable rental homes or apartments.

Nearly everyone has family members who care about them. Sometimes the families are looking for the homeless member of their family. They are willing to help if they can.

It is said that some homeless people choose that way of life because of the freedom they feel. Most people would never choose that way of life.

People who are living comfortably and are not homeless may be able to reach out and help in some small way. A little kindness may be appreciated.