Sharing A White House Proclamation on Day of Remembrance

S. F. Mori

Remembering the Japanese American Experience of World War II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESFGN_0eJDHBEP00
The White House in Washington, D.C.(Image is author's)

BRIEFING ROOM

Day Of Remembrance Of Japanese American Incarceration During World War II

FEBRUARY 18, 2022• PRESIDENTIAL ACTIONS

Eighty years ago, on February 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, stripping people of Japanese descent of their civil rights.  That order and the subsequent actions carried out by the Federal Government represent one of the most shameful chapters in our Nation’s history.  On this Day of Remembrance of Japanese American Incarceration During World War II, we acknowledge the unjust incarceration of some 120,000 Japanese Americans, approximately two-thirds of whom were born in the United States.

Despite never being charged with a crime, and without due process, Japanese Americans were forcibly removed from their homes and communities and incarcerated, simply because of their heritage.  For years, many Japanese Americans lived in harsh, overcrowded conditions, surrounded by barbed wire fences and armed guards.  Not only did they lose their homes, businesses, property, and savings — they also lost their liberty, security, and the fundamental freedoms that belong to all Americans in equal measure.

I have always believed that great nations do not ignore their most painful moments — they confront them with honesty and, in doing so, learn from them and grow stronger as a result.  The incarceration of Japanese Americans 80 years ago is a reminder to us today of the tragic consequences we invite when we allow racism, fear, and xenophobia to fester.

Today, we reaffirm the Federal Government’s formal apology to Japanese Americans whose lives were irreparably harmed during this dark period of our history, and we solemnly reflect on our collective moral responsibility to ensure that our Nation never again engages in such un-American acts.  We acknowledge the intergenerational trauma and loss that the incarceration of Japanese Americans has caused.  We also uplift the courage and resilience of brave Japanese Americans who, despite being unjustly incarcerated, formed powerful communities and marshalled incredible dignity and strength.

Many of those whose families were incarcerated volunteered or were drafted to serve in combat — courageously serving in the 100th Infantry Battalion, Military Intelligence Service, Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps, Army Nurse Corps, and the 442nd Regimental Combat Team with unwavering patriotism.  The all-Japanese American 100th Infantry Battalion and the 442nd Regimental Combat Team became two of the most decorated and distinguished military units in our Nation’s history.  Countless Japanese Americans carry forward this legacy of extraordinary service today, and their work to preserve the history of this period strengthens our Nation and our democracy.

We reflect on the bravery of civil rights leaders like Fred Korematsu, Minoru Yasui, Gordon Hirabayashi, and Mitsuye Endo, and that of every Japanese American who organized and sought redress.  Their efforts helped bring about the first Day of Remembrance, led President Jimmy Carter to sign the law creating the Commission on Wartime Relocation and Internment of Civilians, and spurred President Ronald Reagan to sign the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, which provided monetary reparations to living survivors and an official apology to the Japanese American community.  At the same time, we also acknowledge the painful reality that Japanese Latin Americans, who were taken from their Central and South American homes and incarcerated by the United States Government during World War II, were excluded from the Civil Liberties Act of 1988.

Today, the National Park Service helps preserve several Japanese American incarceration camps.  These tangible reminders of our history provide important spaces for reflection and learning about the injustices born of prejudice.  Preserving incarceration sites as national parks and historic landmarks is proof of our Nation’s commitment to facing the wrongs of our past, to healing the pain still felt by survivors and their descendants, and to ensuring that we always remember why it matters that we never stop fighting for equality and justice for all.  My Administration is committed to maintaining these national parks and landmarks for future generations and to combating xenophobia, hate, and intolerance — including through the reestablished White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.  In the words of Dr. Frank Kitamoto, who was incarcerated as a child, “This is not just a Japanese American story but an American story with implications for the world.” 

The words we use to describe the historical and present treatment of communities of color and other underserved communities have profound meaning.  Today, we recognize that euphemistic terms that we have collectively used in the past — such as “assembly centers,” “relocation,” or “internment” — do not adequately describe the injustice experienced by some 120,000 people; we recognize the forced removal and mass incarceration of Japanese Americans and others during World War II; and we reaffirm our commitment to Nidoto Nai Yoni, which translates to “Let It Not Happen Again.”

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim February 19, 2022, as a Day of Remembrance of Japanese American Incarceration During World War II.  I call upon the people of the United States to commemorate this injustice against civil liberties and civil rights during World War II; to honor the sacrifice of those who defended the democratic ideals of this Nation; and to commit together to eradicate systemic racism to heal generational trauma in our communities.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this eighteenth day of February, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth.

                             JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

[This Proclamation signed by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. was sent to me by a friend who works in The White House with the admonition to share it as much as possible with citizens of the United States.]

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Japanese Americans# World War II# President Joe Biden# Day of Remembrance# Racism

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
1061 followers

More from S. F. Mori

Salt Lake City, UT

Journey Will Be Visiting Salt Lake City

Vivint Smart Home Arena(Image is author's) The musical group, Journey, will be entertaining at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City for one night on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 7:30 P.M. They are currently on tour throughout the United States. Most people have likely heard of Journey. They have been around for a long time.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The Pioneer Memorial Museum in Salt Lake City is a Place to Learn History

Pioneer Memorial Museum(Image is author's) A good place to visit to learn about the history of Utah and the early pioneers of The Church or Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the Pioneer Memorial Museum. It is located at 300 North Main Street just west of the Utah State Capitol.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Incarceration Facility to be a National Historic Site

The camp held Japanese Americans during World War II. A World War II camp barracks replica(Image is author's) It has been eighty years since President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 on February 19, 1942. That order paved the way for the removal of 120,000 persons of Japanese descent from their homes on the West Coast of the continental United States after the start of World War II.

Read full story
4 comments
West Valley City, UT

Stars On Ice Will Entertain in West Valley City

Maverick Center(Image in the public domain) The Winter Olympics of 2022 have now been completed. One of the most popular of winter sports competitions to watch is the ice skating. There are many different events from which to choose. The skaters put on spectacular shows which are not without drama and controversy. This year was no exception.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The Homeless Woman Who Was A Temporary Friend

Bag from a Target store(Image is author's) There are many people who will be just temporary friends for a short time in our lives. They might seem like friends for only a few minutes at a restaurant when we encounter a kind person. They could be friends for hours in airports or on airplanes. They could be friends for weeks, months, or years and then leave our lives never to be seen again.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

BYU Ballroom Dance Company Performed in Salt Lake City

Ballroom Dancing Backdrop(Image is author's) Full of energy and vitality, the Brigham Young University (BYU) Ballroom Dance Company performed in Salt Lake City at the Conference Center Theater of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on February 19, 2022. They regularly do shows at BYU in Provo, and they tour around the world.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Homelessness in Salt Lake City Continues

Homeless encampment(Image is author's) For those who live in poverty but have a place to live and food to eat, life must be very difficult. Having no place to live and sleep is worse. There are likely hundreds of people living in homelessness around the Salt Lake City area. Although some are housed temporarily in shelters, there are still many who are basically out on the streets.

Read full story
22 comments
Woods Cross, UT

Sweeto Burrito Serves Tex-Mex Food in Wood Cross, Utah

Sweeto Burrito Restaurant(Image is author's) Tex-Mex restaurants have become very popular in the United States. Sweeto Burrito is a Tex-Mex restaurant in Woods Cross, Utah, located at 2471 Wildcat Way. It is in a shopping center along with other businesses, stores, and restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Ballet West Performed Romeo and Juliet in Salt Lake City

Ballet West Romeo and Juliet Program Cover(Image is author's) Dancers with Ballet West put on an excellent performance of Romeo and Juliet in Salt Lake City during several days in February 2022. The final show is on Saturday evening, February 19, at the Capitol Theatre.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The Beehive House in Salt Lake City

Beehive House(Image is author's) Brigham Young lived in downtown Salt Lake City at the Beehive House. The address is 67 East South Temple. The Beehive House is now a historical monument and is open for tours.

Read full story
Utah County, UT

Enjoying The Mountains of Utah County

Mountains in Utah County(Image is author's) Taking a drive south from Salt Lake City to the Provo area or further on to Nevada or California, the mountains of Utah County will come into view. They are beautiful all year round, but the snow of the winter months adds to their beauty.

Read full story
5 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Mrs. Backer's Pastry Shop is a Fixture in Salt Lake City

Many families have patronized the bakery for years. Mrs. Backer's Pastry Shop(Image is author's) Mrs. Backer's Pastry Shop has been a favorite of people living in the Salt Lake Valley for many years. Some people will drive quite a distance to go there whenever a special dessert is desired. Mrs. Backer's is located in downtown Salt Lake City at 434 East South Temple.

Read full story
2 comments
West Valley City, UT

The Band Chicago Will Perform in West Valley City

USANA Amphitheatre(Image in the public domain) Chicago and Brian Wilson will be performing at the USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City, in the Salt Lake Valley of Utah, on June 14, 2022, at 7:00 PM.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City

Top of the old Hotel Utah(Image is author's) People who have lived in the Salt Lake City area throughout much of their lifetimes will likely remember the Hotel Utah as an important part of history in the area. The building is located on the corner of Main Street and South Temple in Salt Lake City. It is no longer a hotel but is now The Joseph Smith Memorial Building owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

A Trolley Tour of Salt Lake City

Utah State Capitol Building Dome(Image is author's) A trolley tour of Salt Lake City is available for tourists and locals to visit popular sites around Salt Lake City. The tour lasts from 90 to 120 minutes. There are morning and afternoon tour times with a full refund policy if a cancellation is placed at least 24 hours in advance.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

A Korean Restaurant in Salt Lake City

Korean Restaurant in Salt Lake City(Image is author's) It seems that Salt Lake City is full of restaurants, and there must be hundreds of Asian restaurants. There have always been Chinese restaurants in abundance throughout the entire United States, but other ethnic Asian restaurants have become popular in more recent years. Japanese restaurants have been around for a long time also, but Korean, Vietnamese, and others had not been so plentiful as they are now.

Read full story
West Valley City, UT

The Band Earth, Wind & Fire Is Coming to Utah Again

The musical group will perform in West Valley City. West Valley City Government Sign(Image in the public domain) The show is highlighted as "Santana with Earth, Wind & Fire. It will be at the USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City on June 28, 2022, at 7:00 PM. The show was rescheduled from June 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Professor Brian Cox Will Be Coming to Salt Lake City

Professor Brian Cox(Image from stubhub website) People who enjoy science and humor may want to try catching the performance of Professor Brian Cox in Salt Lake City. Professor Brian Cox will do his show one night in Utah on Wednesday May 18, 2022, at 7:00 PM at the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theatre located at 131 South Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The Pirates of Penzance Show will be at the Capitol Theatre

Pirates of Penzance Movie Cover(Image in the public domain) The Pirates of Penzance has been a popular Broadway musical. It was made into a movie in 1983. It starred Kevin Kline and Angela Lansbury. The musical has continued to be popular with audiences for many years.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy